GAA club players being used as “guinea-pigs” - MacHale

A well-known Donegal GAA referee and former Mayo star has slammed the GAA’s proposal to allow club football to begin again on July 31.

Eugene MacHale has branded the decision of using the club players as “guinea pigs” to see how the association can cope with matches from the end of July.

He added that it would be much more logical to bring back county matches first, as they are so much easier to monitor.

“This is not anti-Croke Park who are doing their best, but I don’t think they have got this one right and I know this is not a popular thing to say,” he said, adding: “97 per cent of Gaelic players are from the clubs and the counties are three per cent and as we are coming out of the pandemic, I would think the most obvious thing to do and the safest thing to do would be to introduce the smallest amount of players back into action.

“And that is the inter-county players. It would be much more easily monitored as in each county there is only one senior county team.

Eugene MacHale



“Otherwise you could run into problems and I feel that despite Croke Park’s genuine efforts, the clubs could be the guinea pigs in what is after all a bit of an experiment given the on-going situation.”

He continued: “A lot of clubs have two teams and that would be hard to police and a lot of clubs only have two dressing rooms.

“Where are fellows going to tog out, where are they going to shower and where is the social distancing?

“I hear a lot of comment also about how many people can go to matches but for me the number one priority is the players.

“I have heard numerous people saying they feel that clubs are being used as guinea pigs and the small clubs will find it very difficult to cope with all the changes,” he stated.