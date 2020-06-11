SPORTS QUIZ: Another selection of sporting teasers

Contact
Brian McEniff - question 4
Thanks to Gerald Boyle for another selection of sports teasers. His quiz questions have gone down a treat during lockdown. How will you get on with this week’s round of questions?
1: Which of the following three managers had the longest tenure? (a) Arsene Wenger at Arsenal; (b) Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd or (c) Sean Boylan as manager of Meath senior football team.
2: Who is he? He came close twice to winning a Donegal SFC medal but the defeats didn't prevent him from playing in an All-Ireland club quarter-final. He played his last Ulster SFC game for Donegal in 1993 against Armagh and he didn't need a ticket on All-Ireland final day in 2012?
3: Which two clubs in English football have played the most league games against each other? (Does not include cup games)
4: As both player-manager and manager Brian McEniff had a great record with Donegal in Ulster SFC semi-finals. He won eight of the nine semi-finals that he managed the county in. Which was the only one he lost?
5: Which Ulster county lost an All-Ireland senior football semi-final in both 2001 and 2004?
6: Three ROI players have won the PFA 'Players' Player of the Year' award. Roy Keane is one. Who are the others?
7: Donegal won the first Ulster U-21 football championship in 1963 and the last one in 2017. What was the family connection between the two winning teams?
8: Which county's only two football All-Star awards were won by two players with the same surname. Can you name the county and the two players?
9: Who is both Brazil's most capped player and the only man to have played in three World Cup finals?
10: Father and Son. In the last 60 years who are the only father and son to be top scorer in the Ulster SFC?
ANSWERS: 1, Sir Alex Ferguson, 27 years (Sean Boylan was second 23 years; Arsene Wenger 22);
2, Donal Reid, Red Hughs. He played for London club Tara against Mullaghbawn from Armagh in the All-Ireland quarter-final 1995;
3, Aston Villa and Everton, 203 games; Arsenal v Man Utd 202 games; Everton v Liverpool 201 games;
4, The 1994 Ulster semi-final against Tyrone. He gained revenge ten years later in 2004 when Donegal defeated the reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone by 1-11 to 0-9 in the Ulster semi-final;
5, Derry, lost to Galway in 2001 and Kerry in 2004;
6, Liam Brady, Arsenal (1998/99), Paul McGrath, Aston Villa (1992/93);
7, Antoin Carroll, Gaoth Dobhar (1963) and his nephew Michael Carroll (Gaoth Dobhair) 2017;
8, Leitrim, Mickey Quinn (1990), Seamus Quinn (1994);
9, Cafu, 142 caps and played in 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cup finals;
10, Kieran Finlay, Monaghan was top scorer in 1979 and his son, Paul Finlay, Monaghan, was top scorer in 2010.
