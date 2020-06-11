FAI holds talks with Airtricity League clubs - but no final decision made on league resumption

Contact
The Football Association of Ireland today held what was described as "a productive meeting" with the 19 SSE Airtricity League clubs to discuss the return to action for the League.
Talks will continue over the weekend.
The FAI will make no further comment until these talks are concluded.
Finn Harps officials will be discussing matters over the coming days.
A financial package for each club is expected, but the nature of when the league resumes and in what format has raised many issues.
