Donegal boss Bonner warns that injuries could be a major factor when action resumes

Declan Bonner says he’s delighted at the news that there will be championship action at both club and inter-county level this year.

But the Donegal boss is warning that with so much football to be played over such a short space of time, players could find themselves very susceptible to injury this season.

The GAA unveiled its Safe Return to Gaelic Games document last weekend. The proposals reveal a phased approach to holding club and inter-county championships in 2020 - providing Government advice confirms it is safe to do so.

The plans propose that juvenile and adult club championship games can commence from July 31.

Inter-county training can commence on September 14 with the Inter-county calendar commencing from October 17.

“The announcement was fantastic news for everyone concerned,” Bonner said.

“To be honest, I always thought we’d have a championship in 2020. Now we must wait and see exactly what way competitions will be organised.

“We will have to see what framework clubs and counties will have to follow, but it is good news.”

He also predicted that the Allianz National Football Leagues may also be played to a finish this year.

"We've two league games to play," he said.

"I can see the GAA deciding to finish out the league too."

Donegal's two remaining games in Division One were due to be against Tyrone at home and Kerry away.

Bonner noted that club grounds will be allowed open from June 29 but he feels pitches should have been opened long before now.

“It will be great to get back playing again,” he said.

“I’ve always said that the most important thing is the health and well-being of everyone at this time.

“Thankfully the figures on that front are improving all the time and that has allowed the GAA to come out and publish this document.

“I think next week we’ll no more about the championship itself in terms of the fixtures and the format of the competition.”

Bonner added that he expects the provincial championship fixtures to go ahead as originally planned, but how the overall All-Ireland championship will run still has to be confirmed.

At club level here in Donegal, the Na Rossa clubman said players, coaches and supporters will be really looking forward to a return to action.

“It’s going to be a small window for fixtures, so there will be a lot of games over a short period of time,” he said.

“With that in mind, there’s always the possibility of players picking up injuries and that’s something that will have to be considered.

“I know decisions will have to be made now on how to run the club championship this year.

“To be honest, I don’t see any reason to change the system that we have been using. The four groups of four teams has worked very well and it’s maybe no surprise that system has coincided with our most successful period in terms of club football here in Donegal, and for our teams in Ulster.

“So there’s a lot to be decided before any games are played. But it’s great that we’ve got a roadmap now for a return and we’re all looking forward to it.”