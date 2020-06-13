McShay's Say: Croke Park ticket issues could lead to lively debate

Now that the GAA have delivered their road map for the resumption of Gaelic Games, I have not encountered the euphoria I anticipated at the prospect of live action beginning later in the year.

A number of those I have spoken to expressed the view that they would have settled for a resumption of club games this year.

The belief abounds in relation to starting the All Ireland campaign in October and the potential problems that may hinder playing what will obviously be a condensed campaign. Croke Park do deserve credit for coming up with a programme which may well see both All Ireland finals (football and hurling) completed in this calendar year but there will be a number of obstacles to contend with, not least the weather from October through to December.

The issue with social distancing will see the capacity of the Jones’s road venue reduced to 41,000 and if the final does take place and Donegal were one of the competing teams I could see “all hell break loose “in the quest for tickets.

The question of drawing lots in distributing tickets could cause many problems and county board officials would be well advised to spend the week preceding the final on Arranmore Island.

No doubt finance or the loss of gate receipts is a real blow to the association’s coffers, but if push came to shove I do not believe that any bank in the country would have any real difficulty with an application for funding from Croker if the question did arise.

An in depth look at how Croke Park has managed its financial affairs would be most reassuring and as I have alluded to in the past the Croke Park stadium is evidence of the professional degree of financial management that saw the completion of such a magnificent stadium.

I do think that club championship games will be okay to play and the numbers attending these matches will be much easier to handle than the many thousands that will flock to county fixtures.

Donegal and Tyrone, for instance, in Ballybofey would be a tough task for any number of officials to steward with the efficiency on offer in normal circumstances.

We all hope that the county games do go ahead, and if so it will be interesting to see what attention Donegal players have paid to the requirements of playing county football after their enforced lay off.

In the modern era players get fit to train, they don’t train to get fit. No doubt Donegal manager Declan Bonner expected his players to ensure they remained in shape during what could best be termed “the close season”.

And, no doubt Bonner, like any resourceful manager, will expect his squad to be in very good physical condition when full training resumes.

I believe that it will be difficult for any or many new players to make the Donegal championship squad this year.

While there is always a degree of movement within a panel of 30, as some people may not feel like keeping up with the pace, some players may not feel there is enough in it for them to keep fighting for a place.

Some players’ form could dip, or others could suddenly come to the fore, so while there will not be the same time for some new blood to impress, it would be silly to close the door on anyone.

This year Declan Bonner will be demanding more from his players than results.

Success is the bottom line, but that success must be embroidered with flair and fluency as Donegal start their preparation in their quest for a third Sam Maguire.

To reach the pinnacle - and that has to be Donegal’s objective this year after winning the last two Ulster titles - a fast moving, adventurous and expansive approach is essential to win an All-Ireland in the modern era.

I believe that the talent exists in Donegal to make a serious bid for major honours. There are a lot of very good players in the squad, but talent alone will not win anything.

It will take an awful lot of hard work and it is Bonner’s job to make his players see that anything that they have got so far was the product of lots of hard work.

In Donegal we do have to be realistic, there are a lot of good teams out there, and most teams are equally well prepared nowadays.

I do believe that Donegal are among the top four sides in the modern game, but when all is said and done the mental strength of any great team is what makes them different from others.

It will make for a very interesting autumn to see if Donegal can deliver on their undoubted potential in what will be a most unusual year in the history of Gaelic games.