Donegal GAA clubcall - all the news from the county's clubs

The countdown to a return to action continues on the GAA front with a return to training not long away. In the meantime, our thanks to those PRO's who continue to send us in their weekly notes. Here's a round-up of this week's news;

KILLYBEGS

Development work

The work on the new fence in Fintra began this week which is great see!

Your continued support in the weekly club Killoto is of great importance at this time. Thank you!

Steps Challenge

A big thanks to everyone who has joined the My Life Irish app. There has been a lot of stepping done already!

In reference to the email sent out, there has been problems with step calculations. Hopefully they have got things sorted. Any queries or problems please email support@mylife.irishlife.ie.

Vote

Please vote for our minor player Christopher Mulligan in the Danske Bank & Irish News School Footballer of the year.

You also need to pick a hurler to enable you to vote. Cathal Wilson is representing Buncrana GAA in the hurling. Thanks for you support!

Covid - 19 Local Community Help

If there is anyone in the local community that are uneasy about leaving their homes at this time (club member or not) who need any groceries, prescriptions or any other help in the coming weeks please contact Baker 087 8328259 or any club official. We have lots of club members that are happy to help out.

Ground Closure

In light of the government restrictions we are suspending all activity in the club & grounds until further notice.

This is to include all games, training, tournaments, gym training and teams gathering for all age groups.

Kilotto

Kilotto numbers 1,12,15,29. No winner. Next week’s Jackpot is €960. No match 3.

We apologise there was a technical hitch with the smart lotto and the draw could not be run this week. Everything will be back next Monday as normal. Thank you as always for your continued support.

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto

Our Club Bunotto continues to be suspended due to the current circumstances although it is hoped that we will have it up and running in an online format very shortly using the Clubforce app.

It is hoped that our normal envelope sales also be facilitated. When our Bunotto does return the Jackpot will be a fantastic €5000.

Ground Closure

Despite the easing of some restrictions in Phase 2 Gaelic Park remains closed and nobody is to enter for any reason, even on their own. This position has been adopted to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our community.

We would ask all club members, young and old, to respect the closure for the duration of the current restrictions.

Return to action

There was very welcome news in recent days that GAA activities will soon return to Gaelic Park.The return will bring its own challenges with new procedures and practices having to be put in place.

This will necessitate the full cooperation of all our club members to ensure that everyone is able to return to our activities in a safe manner.

MALIN

Return To Action

The GAA have set out a timeframe for its return, with club action set to return on July 31, with inter-county competitions to begin no sooner than October 17.

In their 'Gaelic games safe return roadmap', the GAA have given a detailed plan on the return of the sport.

Clubs are free to return to small sided training from June 29, with club competitions set to resume on July 31. A limited number of spectators could be allowed at those games depending on Government guidelines. The club season will conclude by October 11.

Inter-county teams may return to training no earlier than September 14, with October 17 the earliest date for competitions to resume.

Charity Run

Best of luck to Sharon Ward and Eilish Bell who are one week into their mammoth task of running 1,000km in the month of June for Ronald McDonald house, in appreciation of the help and support they gave Danai Ward and his family.

The Ward family have been strongly associated with our club down the years, and still are this present day.

This is a very worthy cause and is something which is very close to all of our hearts here at Malin GAA.

Irish Life Steps Challenge

Well done to the 30 or so club members who have registered for the Irish Life ran “My Life Challenge” Everyone’s contribution on steps counts as it’s based on average steps - Club with the highest average steps wins!

It’s also all about getting out, being active, keeping healthy both physically and mentally and we are delighted to see such a fantastic response so far from our club participants. Just under a week into the competition and we are currently in the Top 10, so let’s keep pushing on and pounding those pavements.

ST MICHAELS

Outdoor Bingo Postponed

It's with regret we have to suspend our Outdoor Bingo next Sunday, June 14 due to advice from Croke Park. But the good news is that we have the go ahead for Sunday July 5 so looking forward to seeing you all at The Bridge on that day.

Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 4,7,8,12,15,20. There was no Match 5 winner. 14 people matched 4 and their names were drawn.

The winner of the €100 was Ann Marie Kelly, Creeslough who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will be €6,600.



AODH RUADH

Safe return to Gaelic games

The GAA and LGFA have published a plan for a safe return to Gaelic games. It offers a route back to competitive activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved.

Broadly speaking the road map looks something like this: As part of the return strategy we will need to roll out an online education programme and new measures around temperature checking and complete some essential documentation before training and games.

There will be gradual return to on-field non-contact activity in small groups commencing in Phase Three of the Government's plan, currently projected for Monday, June 29. The club will be managing this process with teams returning on a phased basis from this point forward.

We hope to see contact sport return in Phase Four, Monday July 20, with all forms of team and group training permitted. This should then be followed by a resumption of club competitions for all cohorts from Friday July 31.

As ever, Aodh Ruadh, are following Croke Park's guidance closely. The club executive are currently going through plans and will be in touch with managers, parents and players over the course of the next week.

The full document produced by the GAA on the Safe Return to Gaelic Games is available to view / download on aodhruadh.org.

Green shoots

It’s great to see our town starting to reopen for business this week. With unpredictable economic times ahead it has never been more important to support all the local businesses.

We all want to see things returning to normal and our town up and running again. Please support local when you can. We are all in this together.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,500. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 5, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

In the lucky dip €25 went to Oisin Rooney and Hazel Travers. The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,600 on Sunday at 8pm.

RED HUGHS

Thunder Ball

This week’s total pot was €300 shared with this week’s winner Aine Gallagher winning €150.

100 Club

The winner for May 28 was Patrick Kelly, Waterwheel Farm and for June 4, Joe Carlin, Chapel Lane.

Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly

URRIS

Back to action

The good news that we were all waiting for, on June 29 our club pitch will open up again and training will resume after lockdown.

Over the next few weeks the club will implement the return to football programme. So until then club facilities which include our clubhouse and pitch remain closed at this time to all members and the general public.

Our next Club Iorras 50/50 draw takes place on Thursday night.

U-10 Boys

In the virtual skills competition, a very high scoring final between Fionn Doherty and Paul Óg McConalogue took place with Paul Óg the winner with a score of 88 points to Fionn's 76.

Well done to both boys and thanks, also to coaches Adrian Doherty and Patrick McDaid for organising the competition and looking after scores.