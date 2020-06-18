MAC'S VIEW: Time now to open up our GAA grounds to our players

The return to action of the football leagues in Germany and Spain in recent weeks seems to have whetted the appetite for supporters here.

And there has been plenty of GAA on the television too with big matches from different years in both football and hurling.

The other night I found myself watching the Mayo v Dublin game from 2017. That was another game Mayo left behind them. The sending-off of Donal Vaughan was a big turning point.

Now we’re all wondering how the 2020 All-Ireland championship will work out. There’s even talk of having the All-Ireland final played on the week before Christmas which would be quite bizarre. The problem is, when they eventually get back playing, there will only be a small window to get matches played.

And will anyone be allowed in to watch games? I see in Connacht, they’ve offered to take their provincial final to Croke Park so that they might get a decent crowd.

Is that something that they might consider in Ulster too? I’m not sure.

In the meantime here in Donegal, they’ve got a lot of big decisions to make because again, there is only a small window for games.

Ed Byrne will be tasked with coming up with a structure that will suit, and he has different options when it comes to the club championship here.

Options

I can think of three options straight away.

- They could go with a straight knock-out competition, but the draw-back there is that if you are beaten in your first match, players are then denied the chance to play more matches.

- You could stick with the idea of four groups of four teams with the top two from each group going into the quarter-finals. I see Michael Murphy has been suggesting that this could work again this season.

- The last option is a new idea where you would have two sections of eight teams, which would mean seven games and the top four sides in each group would then go through to the quarter finals.

Another thing we must consider is how we run the Minor Club championship in Donegal this year.

Issues

Again, there are lots of issues to be considered here, and it’s not going to be straight-forward.

Richard O’Rourke of Four Masters keeps control as he is surrounded by Termon players during the Minor League Division 1 final in Burt last season. Players playing at Minor level could find themselves also part of the senior set-up within their clubs which will mean more games over a short space of time Picture: Thomas Gallagher



There are minor players who are very important to clubs and will play a part, if not for the senior team, certainly for the Senior Reserves.

And just as important, is the issue of referees. With so many matches being played at so many levels, over such a short space of time, the demand for referees is going to be unprecedented.

One thing I do think needs to happen is that the grounds need to be opened up for football from this weekend on.

As it stands, they are talking about opening them up from June 29, but I think at this stage, they could take that forward by a week and get them open this weekend.

Clubs are being tasked with overseeing a return to action and putting proper procedures in place at their grounds to ensure that all guidelines are followed.

At our own club in Bundoran, we are employing the advice of Siobhan Govorov who is a senior nurse at Sligo University Hospital. Siobhan is meeting with our executive members just to help us understand the protocols and systems we’ll need to have in place.

There will need to be money spent, and changes made - and that’s something that all clubs around the county will now have to address.

Clubs will have guidelines to follow and it’s going to bring major changes for everyone concerned. But I do think the time has now come to open up our pitches.

I’ve been saying all along that the health and well-being of people is more important than anything and thankfully, on that front, the figures appear to be very good.

Over the weekend, I came across a small group of our young players at the putting green area in Bundoran. There was only a handful of them - they were mostly from our U-16s - and they were kicking football and keeping a social distance.

They were asking me why they couldn’t go and play at our pitch and to be honest, they have a good point.

Surely it would be okay to go ahead and open the GAA pitches from this weekend.