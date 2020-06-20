McShea's Say column - Racism and snobbery in sport

The difference in the definition of racism or snobbery is not really very different.

Racism is defined as: a hostile attitude or behaviour to members of other races based on a belief in the innate superiority of one's own race. Snobbery: a snob is someone who admires upper class people and looks down on lower class people.

I didn’t get to watch the Sunday Game last Sunday night, but I believe that the former Dublin footballer Jason Sherlock was the victim of much racism during his career with Dublin.

He spoke of being on the receiving end of many derogatory comments not only from fellow players, but also from spectators, and indeed opposing team managers, and he appealed to the GAA to redouble their efforts to stamp out all sorts of racism.

The focus on racism has become a worldwide issue after the death of George Floyd at the hands of American police a few weeks ago, and the worldwide “Black Lives Matter “protests that took place in numerous cities around the world since his death.

The colour of one’s skin should not be an issue and should in no way single a player out for abusive remarks and I have to admit to being surprised that it has become an issue in Gaelic games.

Only last year the GAA did show considerable initiative by sponsoring an educational and awareness campaign “Responding to Racism” and their anti- sectarian and anti-racist ethos is part of their official guide.

So the GAA can not be accused of standing idly by on such a sensitive issue.

I believe that team managers at every level of Gaelic Games could and should take decisive action if any of their players do engage in such petty, cowardly behaviour as insulting an opponent with racist slurs which have no place on any sports field.

And I do not think that it is something that happens with any degree of regularity on GAA pitches all over the country.

Snob

I believe that in no other department has the snob world changed so much over the past 20 or 30 years as in its attitude to sport.

Until the 1980s it was not only possible to demarcate certain sports from each other on social grounds, but to draw further distinctions within the sports themselves based on the particular codes employed. In this case I am thinking of rugby, where rugby union was largely a game for public school educated gentlemen while rugby league was populated by blue collar workers.

In contrast, the soccer snob is distinguished by a primitive loyalty. He genuinely believes that his club is the greatest in the world and denied preferment by jealous rivals and conniving referees.

He collects their programmes, knows where their manager lives and the pub he drinks in.and he also believes that any player who refuses to sign for his club is both a rogue and incompetent.

The football snob is also capable of astonishing feats of memory about the great players of yesteryear!

Golf is a game that has moved with the times and prudently extended its catchment area, with dress regulations being relaxed as a means of attracting new members. No doubt because of modern day economic pressure many of the forms of sporting apartheid have largely disappeared.

It is reassuring to know that the breaking down of social barriers became a feature of most sports in this country over the years, but in Britain there are a number of sports that retain an air of class privilege.

Polo, yachting and rowing would come into that category.

On a lighter note the worst verbal abuse I was subjected to when playing football was from an opposing full forward who came into the small square before a club game in Donegal.

I decided to greet him with a handshake which he refused before telling me that he was going to break my two f***ing legs, but I managed to survive unscathed with both legs intact. Another day we played in a 9-a-side tournament in Fermanagh and were winning quite comfortably when a melee started.

One of our half backs, who was very competitive, was close to the scene of the crime when a lady spectator hit him with her umbrella and said that “My daughter got married in your hotel and we got bad spuds.!” The player in question still laughs about that incident, but I can’t name him other than to say that he managed Donegal to their first All-Ireland title in 1992!

Those were wonderful days when racism and snobbery had no place in our games.

Pauric McShea's weekly column appears in the Donegal Post.