GAA set to review its plan for a return to action

Contact
The GAA have indicated it will review plans for a return to activity, following Friday’s government announcement.
The Association's Advisory Committee are 'expected' to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at their next meeting.
"The GAA would also like place on record its gratitude to the Government for the support package announced this evening," read a statement.
"This funding will greatly assist our units in the weeks and months ahead as they prepare for a return to activity."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.