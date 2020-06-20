GAA set to review its plan for a return to action

The GAA have indicated it will review plans for a return to activity, following Friday’s government announcement.



The Association's Advisory Committee are 'expected' to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at their next meeting.

"The GAA would also like place on record its gratitude to the Government for the support package announced this evening," read a statement.



"This funding will greatly assist our units in the weeks and months ahead as they prepare for a return to activity."