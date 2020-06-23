Bringing forward new GAA dates is ‘real progress’ - McGrath

Donegal GAA’s top official has welcomed the decision by Croke Park to bring forward the start of internal fixtures by a full two weeks as “real progress”.

County chairman Mick McGrath said it was a win-win situation for clubs in Donegal and for the county team management.

He was reacting to the weekend announcement that club games could now resume on July 17, a full two weeks earlier than the original date of July 31.

He also welcomed the weekend announcement to open pitches for adults from tomorrow (Wednesday) and for minors on Saturday.

The move has taken some by surprise but will certainly please county team managers as their players will be able to get two more competitive games before they come back to training in mid-September.

MAIN PIC: Oisin Gallen, and Gary Dunnion of MacCumhaill's winning this race for possession, with Marty Boyle, Leo Mc Loone, and Eoin Waide closing in fast for Naomh Conaill during their championship meeting last season PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER



“This gives us real light at the end of the tunnel, and I compliment all those who have been patient for so long in this process,” he said.

“Our grounds will be re-opening under strict instructions, and I am confident that our clubs will carry out all the necessary instructions and we must remember that we have been dealing with a killer Covid and that threat remains.”

McGrath does not believe that the new dates are “too soon”.



“No, I think if we abide by the instructions, we can all get back to getting to some form of normality.

“The instructions that we have followed since March have stood to us and we must remember that some have sadly lost their lives”.

He added: “Club matches can now start on July 17 instead of July 31 and it is something all our playing members and spectators will look forward to, getting back on the field.

“It will give our players the chance to do that extra bit of training as well as two more matches and that includes our county players.

“It will be welcomed under the restrictions that are there.

“These extra weeks will ease the pressure on club fixtures and also make planning for our county teams that bit easier and it can be done in a structured way.

“We are getting good guidance from the Ulster Council and Croke Park. The extra time is welcome, and it is important that we also get our younger players back out on the pitches to release their pent-up energy.

“It will allow our county players to have two more club matches under their belts and we have not received any indication from Croke Park that county players will be allowed to train on any date other than September 14,” he concluded.