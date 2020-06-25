BACK IN ACTION: GAA club grounds open up after lockdown

After months of inactivity, the countdown to a return to GAA action moved up a gear yesterday when club grounds were allowed to re-open.

Club volunteers, players and coaches - many of whom have rowed in behind community efforts during the Covid-19 lockdown - can now turn their attentions firmly back to the sport they love.

Adult training sessions got underway on club grounds all around Donegal last night, and this weekend, underage training is allowed under the GAA's return to play roadmap.

Contact training and challenge games will be allowed from next Monday, June 29 and club fixtures can be played from Friday, July 17.

Teams at all levels are still awaiting confirmation on what format this shortened season will take, but in the meantime, the welcome sight of players kicking and fielding ball on the pitch will keep most people happy until the real action returns in July.