Letterkenny AC's lockdown fundraiser raises €2,500 for charities

Letterkenny AC members presenting cheques to local charities following their lockdown fundraiser
Letterkenny Athletic Club recently completed a four-week challenge during lockdown which allowed them to raise €2,500 for the two deserving local charities.
Included in the picture are Letterkenny Athletic Club members Danny Mooney, Eoghain McGinley and Monica McGranaghan presenting cheques for €1,250 to Mary and Ciaran Maguire from St. Colmcille’s Hostel, Letterkenny and to Isobel Doherty from the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.
Well done to everyone involved - a fantastic effort by the club members.
