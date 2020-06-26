Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Exciting times as Donegal pool players get new home

Donegal Pool Association to be based at CYMS Letterkenny

Pool news

A view of the new pool tables now in place at the CYMS club in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

With many businesses and premises reopening next week, most people are excited at things returning to near-normal.
However, the pool players of Donegal have an extra pep in their step with the prospect of rediscovering their competitive natures in the fantastic new home of St Eunan's CYMS Snooker Club in Letterkenny.
Donegal Pool Association has grown from a small, interested cohort of players with a desire to compete at inter-county competitions to the stage where the men’s A team reached the All-Ireland final last year, losing out to Wexford.
Quite a number of players – male and female – have now represented Ireland internationally, and Shaun Sharkey from Dungloe has been a stalwart of the Irish team and was a runner-up in the singles final of the European Championships two years ago.
CYMS Letterkenny has a great pedigree in snooker – winning national titles in the sport – and the amalgamation is a great fit for both parties.
Ken Kirwan of CYMS said: “The new venture is very exciting for us. We will now have eight championship pool tables in addition to the ten snooker tables we have”.

Donegal men’s team: recent winners of the Inter-county Invitational Cup


Mini Morris from Donegal Pool said, “We are absolutely delighted to be relocating to CYMS. The premises and the facilities are top class.
“I’m sure some of us will spend as much time on the snooker tables as the pool. And hopefully we can entice some of the regular snooker players to enjoy the different challenge that pool provides; maybe we’ll even take a few euros off those who think it’s an easier game than the snooker!”
There has been a great collaborative spirit in the last few weeks with volunteers from the snooker and pool fraternities joining together to move tables, set up lights and meters, and generally provide a great one-stop-shop for the cue-sport enthusiast in Donegal.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie