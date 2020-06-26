Donna wins the Cloughaneely Golf Club hamper draw

Congratulations to Donna Gallagher on winning the hamper in the Cloughaneely Golf Club fundraising draw last Sunday.

Results of the draw: 1st - Donna Gallagher, a hamper kindly donated by the Ladies Club; 2nd - Marjorie McFadden, a lovely picture kindly donated by Breda McGeady; 3rd Polly Oscar Galea, a bottle of Bushmills Whiskey; 4th Mattie McGeady, a box of sweets; 5th Mark Harley, a bottle of wine.

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola would very much like to thank Joe and Bridie Doherty and Mary Cox for all their work organizing the draw.

We would like to thank all club members, family and friends that supported the draw.



Marjorie McFadden (left) who won second prize in the Cloughaneely Golf Club draw, receives her prize from Bridie Doherty



Philip McGeady and his team are working hard to get the golf course in tip top shape for the return to competitive golf from June 29. More information on competitions from next week.

New members are welcome, for more information on golf membership telephone 074 9165416 or email us.

Beidh fearadh na fáilte romhaibh i mBaile Chonaill! Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.