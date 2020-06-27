Donegal's Ulster quarter-final meeting with Tyrone likely to be fixed for neutral venue

Donegal’s Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final meeting with Tyrone will be played on the weekend of October 31/November 1 - and it could be switched from Ballybofey to a neutral venue.

The Ulster Council have confirmed the dates for the Ulster Championship at senior and minor level.

However, the venues for the preliminary round and the quarter-finals in the senior championship have yet to be confirmed.

The Donegal v Tyrone game had originally been fixed for Sean MacCumhaill Park.

Meanwhile Donegal minors will meet Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park in their quarter-final tie on the weekend of October 23/24/25.

It had been previously decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and that the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship.



2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship

The following dates were agreed:



31st October/1st November: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at Venue TBC



31st October/1st November: Quarter Finals

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Venue TBC



7th/8th November: Quarter Finals

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC

Fear Manach V An Dún at Venue TBC



14th/15th November Semi Finals

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC



22nd November: Final:



2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship



17th / 18th October: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones



23rd/24th/25th October: Quarter Finals

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Antrim Venue / Kingspan Breffni

Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen



Dates of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Finals and Final will be confirmed at the next CCC meeting but the final will be no later than Sunday 22nd November.



