Donegal's Ulster quarter-final meeting with Tyrone likely to be fixed for neutral venue

Donegal's Oisin Gallen in possession against Tyrone's Conor McAliskey during the Ulster Championship semi-final in Cavan last year Picture: Thomas Gallagher
Donegal’s Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final meeting with Tyrone will be played on the weekend of October 31/November 1 - and it could be switched from Ballybofey to a neutral venue.
The Ulster Council have confirmed the dates for the Ulster Championship at senior and minor level.
However, the venues for the preliminary round and the quarter-finals in the senior championship have yet to be confirmed.
The Donegal v Tyrone game had originally been fixed for Sean MacCumhaill Park.
Meanwhile Donegal minors will meet Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park in their quarter-final tie on the weekend of October 23/24/25.
It had been previously decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and that the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship.
2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship
The following dates were agreed:
31st October/1st November: First Round
Muineachán V An Cabhán at Venue TBC
31st October/1st November: Quarter Finals
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Venue TBC
7th/8th November: Quarter Finals
Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC
Fear Manach V An Dún at Venue TBC
14th/15th November Semi Finals
Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC
Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC
22nd November: Final:
2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship
17th / 18th October: First Round
Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones
23rd/24th/25th October: Quarter Finals
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey
Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Antrim Venue / Kingspan Breffni
Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen
Dates of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Finals and Final will be confirmed at the next CCC meeting but the final will be no later than Sunday 22nd November.
