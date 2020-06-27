Termon GAA present cheques to charities after 24-hour fundraiser

A big well done to everyone who took part in the recent 24-hour charity fundraising walk and run organised by Termon GAA club.

The event was held over the June Bank Holiday weekend and saw over 500 people doing their bit for local charity.

Termon players, coaches and supporters - like every other GAA club in the country - have been without any GAA action since March. But club members got involved in a host of local community efforts during the Covid-19 crisis. And one of the big successes over the last few months was their charity walk/run which raised €4,110.

Termon GAA club presented cheques to the two benefiting charities Pieta House and the Donegal Hospice.

Chairman Brian Trearty, Maureen Gallagher, Emma Murphy, accepting a cheque on behalf of Pieta House, and Eddie Harkin