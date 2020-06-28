Contact

Donegal clubs discover who they will be facing in revamped league competition

Further arrangements for shortened 2020 season announced by Donegal GAA

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The Donegal GAA County Board have this evening released the regulations for the new County Championship formats and regional leagues for the shortened 2020 season, and the timeframes over which they will be run. 

Yesterday, GAA officials announced major changes to the structure of the championship and leagues in Donegal.

This evening, more details have been outlined, including the make-up of the two divisions for the league competition.

In Division 1, which will include the clubs who were due to play in Divisions 1 and 2 this year, there will be three sections with clubs selected on geographical proximity where possible.

Section A will be made up of Gaoth Dobhair, Cloughaneely, St Michaels, Downings, Milford, Termon and Glenswilly

Section B: Naomh Columba, Kilcar, Killybegs, Ardara, Naomh Conaill, St Nauls and Dungloe

Section C: MacCumhaills, St Mary's, Glenfin, St. Eunans, Bundoran and Aodh Ruadh.

Each team shall play each other once in their respective sections.The winners of each section shall be
allocated a home game in the quarter finals. The remaining home venue shall be drawn out from the three
sectional runners up, all of whom shall also play in the quarter final ties.

The remaining two quarter final places shall be drawn from the three third placed teams in the three sections.

The winning teams from these ties shall play in the semi-finals with the winners progressing to play in the All County League Division 1 Final.

In Division 2 there shall be three sections, two of six clubs and one of seven clubs based on geographical
proximity.

Section A: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Brid, Pettigo, Robert Emmetts, Na Rossa, Four Masters

Section B: Burt, Carndonagh, Muff, Moville, Urrise, Buncrana, Malin

Section C: Red Hughs, Lifford, Fanad Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels, Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Muire.

Each team shall play each other once in their respective sections.The winners of each section will play in the
semi finals and two shall be drawn to play at home.

The remaining semi final place shall be taken from the section 2nd placed teams which will be decided by lot.

The winners progressing to play in the All County League Division 2 Final.

The new club season will begin on Friday, July 17.

More details on the Donegal GAA website.

 

