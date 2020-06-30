BREAKING: League of Ireland season to resume from July 31

Contact
The League of Ireland will return from July 31
League of Ireland football will resume from July 31 - but despite calls from clubs to do away with the relegation/promotion play-offs this season, the play-offs will go ahead as originally planned.
The National League Executive Committee has ruled that the SSE Airtricity League will resume from July 31 with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date.
Following a meeting at Abbotstown this morning, the NLEC has written to all clubs informing them that it has decided on Option one of the four options available for a resumption of the SSE Airtricity League.
Option one maintains the current position with the League to resume as planned with two rounds of fixtures, 18 in total, and counting results of matches played to date. One club will be automatically promoted to the Premier Division from the First Division, with one club automatically relegated.
A Play-Off will take place between the ninth placed Premier Division club and the winner of the First Division play-off series involving the teams that finish 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in the First Division. The winner of the Play-Off will play in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League in the 2021 season.
The SSE Airtricity League is set to resume on July 31 and fixtures will be announced in due course.
With four games played before the season stopped, it means Finn Harps will have 14 league games to play, along with League Cup and FAI Cup matches.
