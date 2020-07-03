Donegal GAA to host just five Cúl Camps in 2020

CLG Dhún na nGall are running a reduced Cúl Camp schedule this summer. Not surprisingly, most clubs throughout the county are reluctant to host a camp – in some cases due to the restrictions from adhering to COVID-19 regulations and in others simply because they are uncomfortable their existing facilities completely eliminate the risks involved. In all, just three Clubs – Termon, St Michaels and Downings – are participating. Additionally, the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy is added as a new location for Cúl Camps.

Thus, the schedule for the Cúl Camps is confirmed for the 5 weeks of the summer, as follows:

Wk 1 -Week of July 20th – Termon GAA

Wk 2 – Week of July 27th – St.Michaels GAA

Wk 3 – Week of Aug 3rd – Downings GAA

Wk 4 – Week of Aug 10th – Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy

Wk 5 – Week of Aug 17th – Donegal GAA Cenre, Convoy

The Convoy Centre is a novel location for the children of Donegal to be able to attend a Cúl Camp. It will be open for whole county to book onto this camp and is not limited to the Finn Valley area. The camp for week 4 at the Donegal GAA Centre will be live today, however the second camp on week 5 won’t go live until next week depending on the interest for week 4.

The list of all Donegal venues is on the Cúl Camp website

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking/?county=Donegal&venue=&week=

and it is now open for bookings for camps for the first four weeks. Prices are as follows;

First child €65.00/£55.00;

Second child €60.00 / £50.00;

Third+ children €50.00 /£45.00.

With capacity at certain camp locations reduced for health and safety reasons and just five Donegal camps overall the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps kit is available for sale for children who may not get the option to participate in the 2020 camp programme at gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.

In preparation for the camps, the #KelloggsGAACulCamps TV broadcasts have been running all this week and will continue for the next two weeks on TG4 midweek mornings at 10.25. Presented by Gráinne Bleasdale the series includes skills, drills, games, nutrition, and wellness segments. The @TG4TV series, along with the @Cula4_TG4 programme entertains and educates children with action-packed activities and features former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy, @KCASS7, Cork Camogie and Football star, Rena Buckley and Dublin hurler Liam Rushe.