Donegal Pool News - Darryl Doherty takes honours in first competition

B League: Anthony Anderson, runner-up, with winner, Michael O Hara.
It's only been a week since Donegal Pool Association re-opened in their new premises of CYMS Letterkenny, but it has certainly been an eventful one.
Monday night's re-opening saw a great turnout for the inaugural competition for CYMS Pool and it was Lifford's Darryl Doherty who took the honours, defeating Dungloe's Lee Murrin in the final.
The B-League, which was disrupted by the lockdown measures, finally got a chance to run to completion, and the final was an all-Letterkenny affair between Antony Anderson and Michael O Hara.
Anthony, who was runner-up in the county championships a couple of years ago and is a member of the current county team champions, was strongly fancied to prevail.
Michael has only returned to the game this year after a long hiatus but has the distinction of being the only player currently competing who has an All-Ireland winner's medal in his possession - he was a key member of the victorious Donegal U-18 team way back in 1999.
And, on the night, Michael's swashbuckling, attacking style proved too strong for Anthony, and he prevailed on a scoreline of 8 frames to 3. Michael now progresses to the county A league next season, a prospect that the fast-improving player will surely take in his stride.
