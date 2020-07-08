BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Croke Park missed chance to have unique Open Draw

Was up in the park on Sunday morning and it was good to see Bundoran back in action playing a challenge game

It's good to see that the return to competitive action is in sight. However, it would be helpeful if we knew the running order for the league and championship. I'm told we will know this week and hopefully we will.

I wouldn't want to get Kilcar in the first championship game, or Naomh Conaill or Gaoth Dobhair for that matter. But it would be good to know anyway.

I was a little disappointed that the regional leagues are not closer to home. We in Bundoran have four of the six teams from the other side of the Gap. The local derby with Aodh Ruadh is the only close game. I felt it should have been based on the old Southern and South West Divisions.

But we will have to make the best of it.

The championship draw, which is expected to take place later this week, should be exciting and will get people talking. For now though the fixtures secretary Ed Byrne is keeping the cards close to his chest.

Hopefully, we will have a full range of underage games too. The weather has turned against us a little. Today (Sunday) was very poor for football. They couldn't open the Amusement Park in Bundoran which is a big loss to the town.

Which is a pity because we had enjoyed such great weather in the laset few months and pitches are in great shape.

NEW SURGE

We have to make an effort to play as much as possible because I do believe that the virus will come back. I can see it. I think we're moving a bit too fast and I was glad to see that air travel was slowed up and a 14 day quarantine is being implement.

Based on what I can see in Dublin on TV at the weekend, it is not good. The youth have to be more cautious as they can bring it home to the elderly. But it is hard to get the youth thinking that way.

But we will make the best of what we have.

FUNDS

The other big issues for clubs at the moment is finance. Most clubs are short of money and haven't been able to run any fund-raisers. We are trying hard to resurrect our lotto but it is difficult with the pubs not open. We had intended also to do some work on our grounds.

We are running a Golf Classic at Bundoran Golf Club on Friday next and that should help and anyone interested in playing should contact the club.

COUNTY TRAINING BAN

I see that they are now going to impose sanctions on county teams that breach the training regulations prior to the September deadline. I think they are being a wee bit tight on county teams. They could have given them one day a week. And even now you will have some counties that won't adhere to the regulations.

Croke Park are now cracking the whip but they could have done things differently. I feel they should have played the county games first. The two remaining national league games could have been played first and then they should have had an Open Draw championship.

In three weeks they would have been down to the last four and that would have allowed 28 counties to begin their club programmes. That way would have avoided the aggravation of this club versus county.

They have missed a great chance. Indeed, the local club leagues could have been started at the same time without county players.

I see that there is some pressure coming on to play the Donegal-Tyrone Ulster championship at a neutral venue, possibly Croke Park. I know that management wouldn't be happy. I remember in 2005 we drew Armagh at home and it was moved to Clones. And at that time Armagh were playing almost all their matches in Clones because the Athletic Grounds were under reconstruction. We had three men sent off that day.

It would be a blow to lose home advantage but I would be looking at possibly Donegal playing Tyrone, then Armagh, then Monaghan all in Croke Park before meeting Dublin there in the All-Ireland semi-final.

That would put a positive spin on not having a home match.

AND FINALLY

All players should really enjoy their careers - that is the message that you think of when news emerged this week that Shane Dowling had to retire from the Limerick hurling squad at the age of 27 because of a knee injury. He was a vital member of the team that won the All-Ireland a couple of years ago.

My sympathies to the family of Josie Gallagher of Ardara who passed away at a young age a few weeks ago. I had Josie as a county minor and he then came into the senior squad. He was a great servant for Ardara; a nice lad, who played a bit of music.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell