Donegal GAA Club Call - all the news from GAA Clubs

Urris

Return to Play:

It's good to be back to doing what the club does best - great to see our senior men, ladies and some underage teams back out training in Crampsey Park. Hopefully in the next week or so all teams will be out. Thanks to all players, coaches, parents/guardians and our Covid officers who have completed the safe return to play module and health questionnaire. A wee reminder that both must be completed before any training can start.

A few measures have been put in place to prevent a further spread of the virus which coaches will inform parents/guardians of; procedure for dropping off and collecting children, hand sanitising etc. Our clubhouse and dressing rooms remain closed for the time being.

It is important that all health measures are adhered to by everyone. The treat of the virus remains in our society so we must remain vigilant and keep it at bay. But given where we were in late March when we thought we may not have any games this year, it's great to be back and have a summer of football to look forward to.

Senior Men:

Our senior men are preparing for the regional league down to start the weekend of July 18th, this will be an all Inishowen league. As of notes going to press we await the league and championship fixtures from the county board, hopefully this week.

Ladies Championship:

Our ladies will play in the Junior B championship. They start their campaign on Sunday July 19th at home to MacCumhaills, followed by Naomh Padraig (Muff) away and then home to Kilcar.

Underage:

A full fixture of underage matches will start the week of July 27th, coaches will be in contact with their groups regarding dates and times.

Club Iorras 50/50

draw: Our Club Iorras 50/50 draw for July takes place this Thursday night. Good Luck to all names in the drum.

Malin

Condolences:

Everyone in Malin GAA would to send their deepest sympathies to the Ward family on the passing of young Danaí last week, he shall be forever remembered across our whole community and kept in our thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Return to Play:

We have our first week of training under our belts since the end of lockdown and a massive thank you to all our coaches, mentors and Covid supervisors for getting all of our teams back onto the pitch safely this week. Thanks also to the committee folk working behind the scenes to make all of this possible, and also the parents/guardians for the response on the return to play health questionnaire, we couldn’t do it without your assistance.

We would like to remind everyone to make use of the hand sanitisers located within our grounds. We are by no means out of the woods yet but if we all play our part we can make a massive difference. We would also like to remind our members that our dressing rooms remain closed for the time being.

Ladies:

After an absence of a few years, our Ladies make a welcome return to the Club championship scene in mid July. They have been drawn in a group alongside N.Brid/Pettigo, Burt and Red Hughs. Best of luck to all involved.

Charity Run:

Just a quick reminder that donations in relation to the run completed last month by Sharon and Eilish are open until July 15th and can be made through www.idonate.ie/Run4Ronald. All donations, no matter how big or small would be gratefully appreciated, in the hope of raising much needed funds for Ronald McDonald House, in appreciation of the help and support they have given the Ward family recently.

Cill Chartha

Outdoor Bingo:

Due to the bad weather conditions the club Bingo in Towney GAA Grounds has been rearranged for this Saturday 11th July at 5pm the jackpot €10,000 on 49 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 4pm and we advise people to arrive early and to follow the directions of the stewards and also to follow HSE guidelines. More information can be found on our Social Media pages and all welcome to join in!

Seniors:

We are still awaiting fixtures for the regional league and championship, the league starts on Friday 17 July with Cill Chartha in Section B along with Naomh Columba, Killybegs, Ardara, Naomh Conaill, St Nauls and Dungloe.

Ladies:

The draw for the Junior B Championship took place and our ladies were paired with Naomh Padraig Muff, MacCumhaills and Urris with the first match taking place on 19 July all fixtures on the website.

Cúl Camps:

It is with regret that we have to advise that we are unable to run the Kelloggs Cúl Camps this summer. We apologise for any disappointment this may cause. Due to the number of requirements and in particular as club facilities such as the dressing rooms and tearoom is closed under the current guidelines until the 10th of August we cannot meet the requirements set to host.

Club Gear:

Visit our online Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear while we also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with club umbrellas, adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and new crested flags etc .

Download the

Clubforce App to play our online Lotto and we will be using the app to send club updates etc download the free app at: https://tinyurl.com/wqspcx3 or look for “Clubforce App” in Google Play or Apple App Store.

Club Lotto

will be commencing again next month with the Jackpot standing at €2,000 more details next week.

We would like to pass

on our condolences to the families of Patricia Watson, Nora McGinley and Frankie Hegarty who were recently deceased. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha

Red Hughs

Covid 19 & Return to Play:

The GAA have launched the online COVID Health Questionnaire. This must be completed by each player before attending their first training session. Parents/Guardians of underage players will be required to fill this out on their child’s behalf. Follow the link at https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/ where you will register an account and from then will be able to complete Health Questionnaires before each subsequent training session, the players/parents/guardians will have to login to their account reconfirm that health status has not changed. In addition the covid e learning module which has to be completed by all players, parents/guardians, coaches and club officers. It only take a few minutes to complete, screenshot or download your certificate.

Thunder Ball (50/50):

The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live @8:00pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley shop before 4pm. This week’s pot was shared with this week’s winner No. 64 Michael Devine, winning €325

The winners of free entry to next week’s draw were Anne Mc Laughlin, Gerard Melaugh & Stephen Mc Laughlin

100 Club:

The winner for the 5th of July was €100 Martin Browne, Meenreagh. The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities. Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly

Pitch Schedule:

With most teams returning to training and playing match in the coming weeks. All coaches must book their intended slot in advance, as only one team is allowed use the grounds at any given time under the return to play guidelines. Slots for the pitch can be booked by contacting Bernard Devine 0857491383.

Thank You:

A massive thank you to all involved in painting, power washing and cleaning the clubhouse. The clubhouse looks fantastic for the coming season!

And finally,

the club would like to wish all teams the very best of luck with the season ahead.

Aodh Ruadh

The seniors marked

the return of football with probably the best attended challenge game in Aodh Ruadh's history last Sunday. Tattyreagh provided good opposition and there were a number decent showings from the homesters, especially the younger players. Blustery conditions made scoring tricky but there were some lovely second half points from Diarmaid McInerney, Peter Boyle and Mark McGlynn. There will be a lot of interest in the Donegal championship draws which take place this Thursday at 7pm. They will be streamed live on the Donegal GAA Facebook page and broadcast on Raidió na Gaeltachta. All adult club fixtures, including the Regional League fixtures, will be published on Friday. This Saturday the senior and reserves will have challenge matches in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh with the reserves throwing in at 10.30am and the senior game going off at 12 noon. Senior training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Next Monday

there will be minor training at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh while the under 16s will be taking on Dungloe in Father Tierney Park at 7.30pm.

This Saturday

the under 12s will be training on the top pitch in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 12 noon. The under 10s are on the top field on Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.45pm. On Friday the under 8s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6.15pm. Also on Friday the under 6s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Ladies:

Training is up and running for most ladies teams this week. The senior ladies train on Mondays at 8pm and Wednesday at 8.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. They are also looking forward to an away challenge against Derrygonnelly on Sunday. The under 16 and under 18 ladies train on Mondays at 7pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 14 ladies train on Mondays at 6pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh and on Thursdays at 7.15pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 12 ladies train on Tuesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. We ask all players, parent, guardians and mentors to ensure they have updated their return to play questionnaires prior to each session and match.

Hurling:

Hurling training is swinging into action too. The senior team are training Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Minor and under 16 hurling takes place on Wednesdays at 4.30pm. The under 14s and under 16s are in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5pm.

Sanitising stations

at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh: There are three sanitising stations within the grounds at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, where training and coaching activity recommenced in recent days and will build up over the coming week to ten days as more age groups are catered for. The stations are located on the external wall of the toilet block and at the stiles on both sides of the main entrance.

Road access:

Access to Father Tierney Park and Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh via the West Rock road is still blocked following an accident last week. Patrons are reminded to use the approach via the East Rock for the foreseeable future.

Aodh Ruadh lotto:

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,900. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 11, 16 and 18. In the lucky dip €25 went to Eddie Lynch and Liam Hasset. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,000 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Junior Hurlers.

St. Michael’s

Championship Draws:

There will be a lot of interest in this years Donegal Championship Draw which will take place on Radio Na Gaeltachta on this Thursday 9th July at 7pm. The Donegal Regional Leagues are due to get underway from the 17th July.

St. Michael’s Car Bingo:

Back by popular demand! The St. Michael's Car Bingo is going ahead at 3pm next Sunday 12th July at the Bridge. To book in please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 by text with Car Reg, name and number in Car. Looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday!

The winner of the €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was Karen Alcorn Earrooey. The €75 winners were Margaret Doherty Derryreel and Catherine McGarvey Derryart. The Club would like to thank everyone who supported the Bingo which was in aid of Mental Health awareness. Thanks to Ben McFadden for the great sound system. Thanks to the Bingo Committee and all our volunteers. Thanks to Joy Evans for the voucher for the spot prizes. Finally, thanks to all the Bingo players on Sunday last and look forward to seeing you all next Sunday at The Bridge.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto:

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 9,10,11,13.15,19. The Match 5 Winners were Joe Langan Derryreel and Lily O’Sullivan Falcarragh. This week’s Jackpot will be €7000.

Pitch Opening:

Contact training and challenge games are allowed in from Monday June 29th last. Restrictions on participants attending training session are relaxed – subject to the government specified maximum of 200 people in club grounds; The club fixtures are allowed from July 17th; dressing rooms will remain closed until July 20th.

Again, all control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (questionnaire etc) will remain in place until advised otherwise.

St Nauls

Slotto Results 5th July:

Play Online www.lottoraiser.ie/NaomhNaille/ or at Sheerin’s, Mountcharles or Cassidy’s, Inver.

There was no jacket winner this week. Numbers drawn: 4, 7, 5, 1, 2, 3, 6. Consolation prize goes to Margaret Carr, Altcor.

The jackpot next week will be €3590.

Naomh Columba

Lotto:

We are hoping to have our club lotto starting back next week. We will have online lotto up and running in the next few weeks also

Senior Ladies:

Our ladies championship fixtures are as follows

July 19th -Naomh Columba v Downings

July 26th - Dungloe v Naomh Columba

2nd Aug - Naomh Columba v Killybegs

9th Aug - Glenswilly v Naomh Columba

16th Aug -Naomh Columba v Robert Emmets

Best of luck to our ladies and management in the games ahead

Men’s League fixtures:

Our senior men will face Kilcar, Killybegs, Ardara, Naomh Conaill, St Nauls and Dungloe in this year’s league. Best of luck to players and management

Outside Bingo:

There is outside bingo taking place Sunday at 3pm in the old school car park in Carrick in aid of Carrick Church fund. Weather permitting..

Condolences:

We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Marsha McConnell and Robert Emmetts CLG. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasail

We would also like to extend our condolences to all families in the community who have lost loved ones.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 9, 11, 12. The 3 x €50 winners were Claire McGloin, Bundoran; Sr Assumpta Butler, Bundoran; Brian McEniff Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5100.The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.

Cul Camp Cancellation

It was with great regret that we have had to cancel our Annual Kelloggs Culcamp this year.This was obviously due to the Covid 19 and the extensive restrictions and social distancing requirements along with the unavailability of our dressing rooms and several other factors which meant we couldnt accommodate the running of our Culcamp for 2020. Our Camp has historically been one of the largest camps in Donegal and this decision will no doubt disappoint many but we will endeavour to make a successful return in 2021.

Return to play

The Club has been very busy getting all the correct measures in place to comply with the guidelines issued by Croke Park to ensure the safe return to Gaelic games. The Covid 19 E-Learning module and the Health Questionnaire are both mandatory requirements for anyone entering the pitch and your cooperation in filling them out would be greatly appreciated. The Seniors and Reserves have returned to action with challenge matches last weekend and again next weekend.Underage Training has also commenced for several different age groups.

Ladies

Training returns on Wednesday at 7.30pm for all age groups. We will have 8 coaches/helpers, players will be split into four groups with no more than 12 players in each group.

Please arrive at 7.15, your daughter WILL NOT be allowed to train if you have not completed both the E-Learning module and the GAA Covid Health Questionnaire. Links to both is below in the comments. Once you have completed the E-Learning you must send the screen shot of your certificate to Hannah Doherty please with your childs name and the year they were born. All players must come ready for training as no changing rooms will be open. All players to bring their own water bottle.

Fixtures

U12s games not till the end of August start of September.

U14s: 25th of July Away to Naomh Cholumba; 1st of August Home to St. Nauls; 8th August Semi Final. 15th August Final

U18s: 21st of July Away to R.Emmetts; 28th of July home to Convoy; 4th of August N.Columba (Venue to be decided); 11th August Semi-Final; 18th August Final

Golf Classic

Realt na Mara CLG are hosting a Golf Classic this coming Friday July 10th. For all details on how to enter please just contact the Bundoran Golf Club 07198 41302. We would also like to express our gratitude to all the businesses who have supported the Classic in anyway.

Gaeil Fhanada

Lotto Results 05/07/2020.

Numbers: 7, 19, 21, 23, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Bridie Friel, Coshia. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2200.

Draw will take place live on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now:

GAA Return to Play

We are in the process of getting all our teams back to training on a phased basis.

In order to return, each team must have an appointed COVID Supervisor. We are currently training all supervisors and the manager and supervisor of your child’s team will be in contact over the next number of days.

An eLearning Course must be completed by a parent/guardian of each underage player. This course can be accessed at https://courses.gaa.ie/

Covid19ClubEd

Training and games can only return when the Club Executive and COVID Supervisor are satisfied that all guidance is being followed by all coaches, players and parents.

We would appreciate everyone’s cooperation during the next number of days.

Ladies Championship Draw

The Donegal LGFA Championship draws were made late last week, with Gaeil Fhánada competing at Intermediate level this year.

We’re one of eleven club competing in what’s expected to be a very competitive competition.

We were drawn in a group containing Aodh Ruadh, Ardara, Carndonagh, Four Masters and St. Naul’s.

TWe have three home fixtures against Carndonagh, Ardara and Four Masters, while we also have away trips Ballyshannon to face Aodh Ruadh and to Mountcharles to face St. Naul’s!

The best of luck to John, Hughie and the ladies as they look forward to their championship opener on July 19th.