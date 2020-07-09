Confirmed - Donegal's first 10k road race since the Covid-19 lockdown

Contact
The NW10 is on
Letterkenny AC has announced the first return to competitive racing in Donegal with the running of the Newmills 10k on Sunday, July 26th at 9.30.a.m.
This race, in normal circumstances, would have been the 40th one on the Grand Prix calendar.
But these are extraordinary times. A few short weeks ago races of any kind seemed a faint possibility. So the club is delighted to be in a position to host a road race.
The club will be following Athletics Ireland guidelines in order to make sure that the race adheres to social distancing and sanitation etc with regard to Covid-19.
Thanks are extended to Diver's Hyundai for their continuing sponsorship.
Entry is online only and is capped at 120.
The link for entry is: http://www.njuko.net/ newmills10k
