Details revealed about when Airtricity League fixture list will be released

The SSE Airtricity League 2020 season fixtures will be released on Monday, July 13 at 6 pm, it was announced today.
The season is set to restart on Friday, July 31 after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all football activities in March.
The remaining fixtures for the truncated 2020 season will be released on Monday with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion/relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.
Ahead of the release of the 2020 season fixture list, the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round draw will take place at FAI HQ, Abbotstown at midday on Monday.
Due to the shortened season, the FAI Cup will only have SSE Airtricity League clubs participating in this season's competition.
