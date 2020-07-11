Contact

Revealed - the fixture list for Donegal GAA club action next weekend

Hugh anticipation as season set to resume

Gaelic games action in Donegal is set to get underway once again next weekend.

The fixtures are listed below.

Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, (Round 1), Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 1), Na Rossa V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 1), Pettigo V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Moville, (Round 1), Moville V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Killybegs 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

