Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Was this the best Jack Charlton era Republic of Ireland XI?

Was this the best Jack Charlton All-Time Great Republic of Ireland 11?

Ireland beat Italy in New York at USA 94

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The sad passing of Jack Charlton, the former Republic of Ireland manager, has prompted considerable debate about the era in which he was in charge of the national team.

But what was his best XI?

Do you agree with the selection below?

Goalkeeper: Packie Bonner, Celtic stopper, Donegal legend, words don't do this man justice other than - Bonner saves it!

Right-back: Chris Hughton, solid as a rock could really play

Centre half pairing: Kevin Moran, Dublin centre half back, put his body on the line for Jack, the Dubs and Man Utd and has the scars; Mick McCarthy - Had everything that Jack wanted, heart, grit, determination, steel and .... long throws.

Left-back: Kevin Sheedy - Evertonian with the sweetest left foot  - who scored a famous goal or two - against - oh yeah England - Italia 90.

Midfield: Paul McGrath, Uh ah! TOTAL LEGEND; Roy Keane - him and Maurice Setters didn't get on but boy could the Cork lad play; Andy Townsend one of the more unlikely grandparents rule players was one of Jack's favourites; Ray Houghton - who put the ball in the English net? Went from playing in Oxford to Anfield to Giant Stadium - and battered old Lansdowne of course. 

Up front: Tony Cascarino, Big Cas - didn't even qualify for Ireland but who cares he fitted into Jack's system perfectly; John Aldridge - the scouse legend who was Jack's perfect striker - worked more than scored according to Jack's formula.

Subs: Alan Kelly, who could displace Packie?; Dave O'Leary - A nation holds its breath; Ronnie Whelan - Russia; Liam Brady - chippy and Jack never got on but class is permanent; Niall Quinn - a footballing version of Cas - also hurled with the Dublin minors; Chris Morris - who - Celtic and solid.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie