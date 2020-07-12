Was this the best Jack Charlton era Republic of Ireland XI?

The sad passing of Jack Charlton, the former Republic of Ireland manager, has prompted considerable debate about the era in which he was in charge of the national team.

But what was his best XI?

Do you agree with the selection below?

Goalkeeper: Packie Bonner, Celtic stopper, Donegal legend, words don't do this man justice other than - Bonner saves it!

Right-back: Chris Hughton, solid as a rock could really play

Centre half pairing: Kevin Moran, Dublin centre half back, put his body on the line for Jack, the Dubs and Man Utd and has the scars; Mick McCarthy - Had everything that Jack wanted, heart, grit, determination, steel and .... long throws.

Left-back: Kevin Sheedy - Evertonian with the sweetest left foot - who scored a famous goal or two - against - oh yeah England - Italia 90.

Midfield: Paul McGrath, Uh ah! TOTAL LEGEND; Roy Keane - him and Maurice Setters didn't get on but boy could the Cork lad play; Andy Townsend one of the more unlikely grandparents rule players was one of Jack's favourites; Ray Houghton - who put the ball in the English net? Went from playing in Oxford to Anfield to Giant Stadium - and battered old Lansdowne of course.

Up front: Tony Cascarino, Big Cas - didn't even qualify for Ireland but who cares he fitted into Jack's system perfectly; John Aldridge - the scouse legend who was Jack's perfect striker - worked more than scored according to Jack's formula.

Subs: Alan Kelly, who could displace Packie?; Dave O'Leary - A nation holds its breath; Ronnie Whelan - Russia; Liam Brady - chippy and Jack never got on but class is permanent; Niall Quinn - a footballing version of Cas - also hurled with the Dublin minors; Chris Morris - who - Celtic and solid.