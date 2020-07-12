Athletics: First 10k race since easing of Covid-19 restrictions is a SELL-OUT

Contact
The first competitive athletics road race in Donegal since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is a sell out.
The New Mills 10k is on Sunday, July 26th at 9.30.a.m.
The number of entries was limited to 120 - and it quickly sold out.
This race, in normal circumstances, would have been the 40th one on the Grand Prix calendar.
Letterkenny AC, the organsiers, will be following Athletics Ireland guidelines in order to make sure that the race adheres to social distancing and sanitation etc with regard to Covid-19.
Thanks are extended to Diver's Hyundai for their continuing sponsorship.
