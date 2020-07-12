Revealed - list of Motorsport Ireland approved rally events that are now scheduled to go ahead

The Donegal Harvest Stages Rally is not going ahead this year - but there will be a hill-climb event in October.

Following a meeting of affiliated motor clubs and the commissions of each sporting discipline in Athlone on a revised calendar for the remainder of 2020 was agreed.

Numerous events that would normally be part of the calendar are not going ahead.



But a number of special events will be staged.

The Donegal Harvest Rally was originally planned to take place in south Donegal this year with the Abbey Hotel as the headquarters.

The first rallying event won't take place until September 5 with the staging of the Volkswagen Wexford Rally.

It will be the first rally since the Mayo Rally in March.



The new full list of events can be accessed HERE