2020 Gaelic Masters Football Championship has been cancelled

Flashback to last September: Packie McGrath and Charlie Doherty lift the Dr Mick Loftus Cup

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal will not be able to defend their All-Ireland Masters title as the 2020 event has become another victim of Covid-19.
The Executive of the Gaelic Masters Association, following consultation with all associated counties and weighing up all pertinent factors, have decided that the running of a Masters Championship this season isn't in the best interests of our membership.
The Association have issued the following press release:
"Amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made after balancing our desire to provide and play football for our members with our duty of care to our membership. Considerations including our members' age profile, that of members' parents, and pressure on playing facilities also came into play.
"The Gaelic Masters Association would like to thank the GAA clubs and Community pitches who have facilitated our games; we trust it won't be too long before we can avail of your generosity again.
"Keep fit and positive and we hope to see Donegal, Leitrim-Longford, and Clare have to take to the pitch in 2021 to retain possession of their respective titles.
"We don't stop playing because we get old, we get old because we stop playing".

