Revised Donegal GAA Club fixtures for next week with Reserve games included

Contact
The full list of GAA fixtures for next week including Reserve games
Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Killybegs 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 1), Na Rossa V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 1), Pettigo V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section A RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Naomh Bríd 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Group B
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Moville, (Round 1), Moville V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, (Round 1), Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Setanta, (Round 1), Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip Group B
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Buncrana 15:30, Ref: TBC
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
INTO president Mary Magner and INTO deputy secretary general Noel Ward present €55,000 to CMRF Crumlin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.