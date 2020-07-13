Contact

Revised Donegal GAA Club fixtures for next week with Reserve games included

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The full list of GAA fixtures for next week including Reserve games

Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Killybegs 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC


Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 1), Na Rossa V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 1), Pettigo V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section A RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Naomh Bríd 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Moville, (Round 1), Moville V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, (Round 1), Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Setanta, (Round 1), Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip Group B
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Buncrana 15:30, Ref: TBC

