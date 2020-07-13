Finn Harps have home draw in Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round

Finn Harps will be at home in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup but they will face a tough test with the visit of St Patrick's Athletic.

The tie is just one of three first round ties with 13 clubs receiving a bye to the second round.

SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will face Waterford in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers were one of the 13 clubs to receive a bye to the second round of the competition, due to the shortened 2020 season format.

Extra.ie FAI Cup - First Round Draw

Cork City v Longford Town

Dundalk v Waterford

Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic

Byes

Athlone Town

Bohemians

Bray Wanderers

Cabinteely

Cobh Ramblers

Derry City

Drogheda United

Galway United

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers

UCD AFC

Wexford