DONEGAL SPORT
Finn Harps have home draw in Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round
Finn Harps will be at home in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup but they will face a tough test with the visit of St Patrick's Athletic.
The tie is just one of three first round ties with 13 clubs receiving a bye to the second round.
SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will face Waterford in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.
FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers were one of the 13 clubs to receive a bye to the second round of the competition, due to the shortened 2020 season format.
Extra.ie FAI Cup - First Round Draw
Cork City v Longford Town
Dundalk v Waterford
Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic
Byes
Athlone Town
Bohemians
Bray Wanderers
Cabinteely
Cobh Ramblers
Derry City
Drogheda United
Galway United
Shamrock Rovers
Shelbourne
Sligo Rovers
UCD AFC
Wexford
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on