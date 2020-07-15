BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: St Eunans will be a tough start for Realt na Mara, Bundoran

It's great that football is up and running again this weekend and we (Bundoran) have a great game to start in Ballyshannon on Friday evening when we play Aodh Ruadh in the Regional League. That will be a good game to sharpen us up.

I hear we have MacCumhaills at home the following weekend and then it will be straight into the championship on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The regional leagues get underway first and our game with Aodh Ruadh is one of a big number of local derbies, which will be great for the game and should attract quite a few spectators, even on a Friday evening.

I was listening to the draw for the championships on Radió na Gaeltachta on Thursday night and my heart skipped when Realt Na Mara came out of the hat and then missed a beat when we were matched with St Eunans.

We have a very poor record against the Letterkenny men in recent times. Indeed, I would say they are the one big team that we have really struggled against. I remember we scored six goals against them recently, Christy Keaney getting four and Paul Brennan two, and we still lost.

St. Eunans have a great squad of player. Sometimes in recent times they didn't always produce on the day but having said that, they will be there or thereabouts at the end of the championship. They have the quality to go the whole way. You would have to say they are one of the early favourites.

They have a big clash with another fancied side, Kilcar, in O'Donnell Park on the second weekend and that will be the game of that round. However, you would expect that both would be in running come the end of the league section. Kilcar have the talent with the three McHughs, two McBreartys and McGinley in the middle of the field. And they also have new recruit to the county panel, Andrew McClean, who is a very good player.

Our second game in the championship is an away trip to Termon and we always have a tight contest with them. We met them last year and were six or seven points down at one stage and were lucky in the end to squeeze a win. With Termon drawn away to Kilcar in the first round, that game between Bundoran and Termon is almost a winner takes all contest. If you lose your opening two games, your chances of making the last eight would greatly diminish.

Gaoth Dobhair will be happy enough with the draw getting two relatively easy opening games, away to Four Masters and home to Killybegs, although Killybegs have put up some good performances in recent years.

Gaoth Dobhair have a good squad and if they have Odhrán Mac Niallais back, they will be in the shake-up. The McGees still have a big part to play and they will have Kevin Cassidy on the edge of the square once again. They also have a good number of young players including Dáire Ó Baoill. It is only around 18 months since they lost out narrowly to Corofin in an All-Ireland club semi-final.

Holders Naomh Conaill should get over Milford in the opening game and then will have a tasty local derby away to Ardara. They have the talent also and they could easily have won an Ulster club title last year.

Basically there are four teams in the running for the senior championship once again - Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunans.

Once again St Michaels and Glenswilly are the two others that could make an impression. St Michaels have young Michael Langan, who has turned into a fine midfielder, while Glenswilly have Michael Murphy and I hear Copper McFadden and Ciaran Bonner are going well. Any team that has Murphy always has a chance.

On any given day St Michaels or Glenswilly could beat any team.

But overall it will be good to look forward to the championship. We have been starved for nearly four months. There is a lot to look forward to. It may be a bit confined, but we have to make the most of it.

We in Bundoran have to hope to make the last eight, but we could just as easily be in a battle at the bottom as the last four will be fighting to avoid the relegation place.

It will all start on Friday night with the league so hopefully all goes well.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell