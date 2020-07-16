St Catherine's Football Club, Killybegs back in action this weekend

Emerald Park and Club Grounds closed to the public: Due to the current situation with Covid-19 and following all FAI guidelines we would like to advise you that Emerald Park and the Club grounds are still closed to the public for everyone s health and safety.

Seniors: The Seniors return to action this Sunday July 19th when they are home to Ballyboefey Utd, in the Temple Domestic Appliance D1 game is @ 2

Youth Football: All trainings will follow HSE and FAI guidelines

U12 Training: Tuesday in Emerald from 4.30-6

U14 Training: Tuesday in Emerald from 6.15-7:45

U16 Training: Wednesday in Emerald from 4:30-5:30

U14 Girls Training: Thursday in Emerald 6:30-8

U16 Training: Saturday in Emerald from 10-11:15

Senior Training: Wednesday July 15th from 7-8:30 in Emerald

Meeting: There will be a meeting on this Friday July 17th @ 8pm in the Clubhouse

Lucky Numbers: A massive thanks to all our new online and shop bought Lucky Numbers players

Entries bought after 5pm on a Monday will go into the following weeks draw

This week’s jackpot was not won; here are the numbers that were drawn or Monday July 6th, 6, 8, 13, 20, the consolation prize went to Michael Rice. The current jackpot is €4890

You can play on our app by hitting the lotto button; if you do not have the Clubforce app then you can follow the link below:

https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?LL_ID=2147#Anchor

If you need any help please contact Oliver on 087 6654550 or Elaine on 087 6256182.

Thank you and stay safe from all at St Catherine’s FC

Membership 2020: We are now using Clubforce to register all our club players and members. Follow the link below and it will get you started!

https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.as