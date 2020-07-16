Big Jack Charlton had no arrogance and a lovely personality - Packie Bonner

Packie Bonner, who won 80 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has paid his own personal tribute to the late Jack Charlton, who passed away at the weekend aged 85.

Bonner, speaking on the BBC, said former manager Jack Charlton, who spent 10 years at the helm of the Republic of Ireland, made everyone in the dressing room feel comfortable.

The Republic qualified for the 1988 Euros and the World Cups in 1990 and 1994 under Charlton's guidance.

"He had a lovely personality and there was no arrogance about him," said Bonner.

Charlton's achievements 'lifted and inspired a nation'.

After Northern Ireland qualified for the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, Bonner said the success of Billy Bingham's men gave the Republic, and Charlton, extra motivation.

"We were almost jealous of Northern Ireland at times but Jack came in and got us over that barrier of qualification," he added.

"We had great players and we were unlucky at times, but it was a big hurdle to get over.

"It was a dream for any young player to get to European Championships and a World Cup.

"As soon as we got over that barrier we had some fantastic times under Jack for 10 years."

Charlton guided the Republic to their first major tournament at the 1988 European Championships

Bonner feels the connection between the players and staff was so strong because Charlton knew how to "lift everyone's spirits".

"He had such a presence. He was a big tall man and we all remembered him winning the World Cup," added the 60-year-old.

"But Jack never mentioned the World Cup and he treated us all with the upmost respect.

"He cracked jokes which made us all feel comfortable, and of course the success helped too.

"He had a lot of success and he was in unbelievable form. The very presence of Jack walking into a room inspired us."

This week Bonner also related a great story of a recent runion when he was speaking to Off the Ball: "We had a reunion in the K Club a year ago, which was great.

"He was a bit vacant. What I did like, I didn't get there until late on the first night and they had already arrived and there was a barbeque on.

"Each person when they came into the room was introduced by the compere. When I walked in and they mentioned my name, Jack stood up for some reason.

"He must have always recognised my name. He stood up and he clapped, I was so humbled by that, in the state he was in, with his memory.

"He remembered who I was and it was lovely.

"Then he was out on the golf course going around in a buggy and he would give you the thumbs up if you hit a good shot, and a thumb down if you hit a bad one.

"So even at that stage, he was still giving us criticism. It was nice, it was just lovely to see him. lovely to be with his family and see him coming in," said Bonner.