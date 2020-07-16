THE SPORTING DIARY: Find a tree to see a GAA club game this weekend

It could come down to that on Friday night next as the Donegal GAA club season gets up and running. There are a host of tasty local derbies to get the season up and running and with supporters eager to get to see their favourite team in action, there could be a problem getting them all into grounds within the guidelines.

For this weekend at least the maximum attendance at any outdoor gathering is limited to 200 and that will be a problem for many venues that are hosting games.

It may be a good complaint, but it also constitutes a major headache for club officials.

There will be grounds that can provide perfect amphitheatres - Towney in Kilcar comes to mind; Gerald Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles could see spectators on the Doorin Line. There was a time when we togged out on that road and made our way down to the field through the fields.

There may be a need to find a tree if you want to see your favourite team in action this weekend.

And with news that the limit of 200 has been extended to August 10th, just wait until the championship starts on the August Bank Holiday weekend. As one well-known supporter said to me yesterday, if the limit was 5,000, it might not be enough when Naomh Conaill travel to Ardara on the second weekend in August.

But, as always, the GAA will find a way.

Championship draws

The new-look Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal senior championship is the main focus for all clubs with just two league games to prepare for the opening games on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The draw was very even with the big four separated into two groups. The meeting of St Eunan’s and Kilcar in round two is the really big clash. No matter what the outcome of that game, it is expected that the cream will come to the top at the end of the four-game series.

There will be great interest in the draws for rounds three and four, and those draws could become very tricky for those carrying out the draws, having to avoid repeat clashes.

Thanks for the memories Jack

Those of us of a certain age will always remember the great times for Ireland when Big Jack Charlton was involved. A larger than life character, Jack passed to his eternal reward last weekend, and all the memories from Euro 88, Italia 90 and USA 94 came flooding back.

To say he was a man of the people would be an understatement. That picture of him having a cigarette at the end of a game in a Leeds United jersey which was featured on Facebook was an image from another era.

Everyone who came in contact with him talked about his friendliness and his down to earth attitude.

He came from a mining family and he never forgot his place of birth. He got a chance to make a career as a footballer and he took advantage of that.

He had a reasonably successful career as a manager but I wonder how he would deal with the superstars of today’s game? I feel there would be some fireworks.