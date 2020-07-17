MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Who will police any breaches of guidelines

As the expectations of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus grows nearer by the day, what will the actions of the sports organisations? Will they call a halt once again or will they continue to play the games without supporters being present?

Much of what they decide will depend on the recommendations passed down by government. Already we have seen cases spring up in GAA clubs around the country. They have decided to shut everything down for a week but it will raise concerns for parents and players alike about going back to play. While the Premiership and other professional sporting organisations have the capacity to test on a regular basis, that does not apply to the GAA or indeed many counties in Ireland.

If other clubs had to close their gates because of the virus, it would increase pressure on Croke Park to take further action, which, to be fair, would be a disaster especially for the younger cohort of players.

While much of the argument has been centred around the club versus county debate the real losers in all of this are the youngsters that have missed not only their school and their interaction with their friends but also the opportunity to get out to do sport. As kids we all grow up wanting to be the hero of the day; it’s no different now, kids go out to kick a ball and they want to be Seamie Coleman, Michael Murphy or Geraldine McLaughlin.

But with the sport coming to a standstill like everything else they were robbed of their summer, their opportunity to play with their friends, to learn from their coaches, to compete and understand what it is to win and lose and to learn from the experience.

Now everything is centred around adult football, hurling and camogie. They, too, are important but the older players have a better understanding as to why the whole country came to a stop and while the lockdown was implemented, kids from six years up to 12or even 14 may have little or no understanding of what was required to beat or limit the effects of the virus.

In the days ahead the GAA will make further recommendations on many more return to play protocols, non-playing members will be asked to go that bit further and reopening of facilities will require a huge workload for all involved. After every training session and game dressing rooms will have to be wiped down, that could be up to four or five times a day for many clubs. Indeed it could stretch further than that when all the age groups are up and running. The workload will be enormous and clubs will struggle to gather volunteers to carry out these duties.

It could be the case as time goes on and there are no cases in your area that people may take their eye off the ball, things may get a bit more relaxed and who’s going to be strong enough to call everyone out.

Because of the constant travel by members of every GAA club and with many towns and villages dependant on tourism to keep the lights on, this too will create problems with locals coming into contact with those from other parts of the country and further.

While I regard myself more as a realist than an optimist I believe that there are those clubs that will try and do everything by the book but they will be over burdened with the workload and standards will slip. I have no doubt they will start out with the best intentions but asking people to carry out the extent of cleaning and sanitizing will be too much.

It’s important for those that play and participate in any sport that everything remains open, even if it is just meeting for training a couple times a week; exercise and activity is paramount not only for our physical wellbeing but also for our mental health, and with little or nothing else to do the younger people need it most. So when people are making plans for games and maybe taking a shortcut or two and not abiding by all the recommendations, think of that because a total shutdown will have a greater effect on the youth than anyone else.

The idea of winning at all costs and wanting to be the best is something that I and many more like me have grown up with. That hunger and desire to go all out and do whatever it takes to reach the pinnacle is evident in every sport, probably now more than ever. There are those that will suggest that if you don’t want to be the winner or on top, what are you playing for, what’s the point, is that not what sport is all about. Is that why we encourage our youth to participate or is it possible it can be something else?