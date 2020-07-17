Barry Ward has one eye on championship as Bundoran visit on Friday

Barry Ward might be facing into a local derby against Bundoran for the opening game of the season but he is more worried about the championship games coming ina few weeks' time.

Aodh Ruadh meet neighbours Bundoran on Friday night at Fr Tierney Park as the GAA season gets up and running at last.

"Really glad to be back. Once the go-ahead was given we followed all protocols. We got ourselves organised and got back at it. We didn't rush it. It was a big ask for players not to be training for 8-9 weeks.

"The gradual process of getting ready for championship has been the aim all along," said the Aodh Ruadh manager, Ward.

The manager is very happy with the opening few weeks at training with a number of players back on board.

"Great numbers, a few lads in Leb (Lebanon) and a few injured last year and a few young lads coming through. I think every club has experienced a bit of an increase in numbers. People were sitting around and now can get out and now realise the fun involved in football and the camaraderie meeting your friends a few times a week," said Ward.

Among those back on board are David Dolan and Eddie Lynch, who were in the Lebanon; Senan Rooney and Damien Cleary, who were injured and "another good young player, Mark McGlynn," says Ward.

"A few of them were carrying injuries last year but thank God they have all healed up. It's good to have the numbers there and getting them plenty of football over the last few weeks."

Ward was not making any big noise about the opening game being against close neighbours Bundoran, saying it would be good preparation for what lies ahead.

"That's the idea of the Regional League. There will be a lot of local pairings. It's just a pity that it is going to be very, very restricted as regards attendance, given the guidelines.

"Ultimately it is preparation for championship and it's good to get organised competitive games."

Asked about the championship draw which pairs Aodh Ruadh in a difficult group as they try to get that elusive Intermediate championship this year.

"It is very obvious that it is by far the most difficult side of the draw with ourselves, Naomh Columba, Cloughaneely, Naomh Brid and Burt.

"There is going to be nothing easy in any of those games. We have had some tough tussles with Burt down through the years. I remember 1998 or '99 in the first round of the championship and we were lucky to get out of it.

"I'd love another month of preparation and actual training and maybe another few challenge matches, but it is what it is. We'll use the next few matches as preparation and the first championship match against Burt, we are at home in Ballyshannon. So that's what we're aiming at, trying to have a fit, healthy panel going into that championship.

"There is four games in four weeks so everybody will be needed."

Apart from the football, Ward is conscious that there are other issues at play as the games begin.

"It's important that everything is being done by the guidelines. There is an awful lot of disinfectant being used at training. If we get through the championship without any scares, it would be good for communities to go out and support the young lads and get back to some sort of normality," said Ward.