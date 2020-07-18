Christy Keaney just happy tombe a spectator once more

When the draw was made for the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship on Thursday night last, there were mixed emotions for Realt na Mara, Bundoran’s Christy Keaney.

After getting into the best shape for the first time in four or five years in preparation for the 2020 season and doing just about everything he could to be back to partner county star, Jamie Brennan at the head of the Bundoran front line, he was stopped in his tracks by a sudden illness.

Football had been put on the back burner because of the Covid-19 virus but Keaney was determined to be ready when it returned. On the first week of May, Croke Park intimated that clubs would return in July; a week later Keaney’s thoughts were far from Gaelic Park in Bundoran.

Now over two months further into the year, the flying forward is happy to be a spectator and is more concerned about matters other than football.

It had been going so well; getting married last September and probably in the best shape of his life, although the commute to work from the Strandhill Road in Sligo to Donegal Town is fairly daunting.

Keaney had been on that road for the last three years or so and overall has spent almost 10 years working in Donegal Town.

“I was happy enough travelling up and down. I was able to stop off at mum and dad in Bundoran. Shane McGowan was travelling with me. It was handy enough as I was able to stop off for training in recent years.”

“I was training all through the lockdown with zoom sessions and out running and stuff. Then got word that the football was coming back and then . . . boom, this happens. It was a bit of a shock to the system,” says Keaney.

Now just turned 35, and having to forget about football, Christy was able to reflect on his years at the coalface with Bundoran, and mostly always in the demanding full-forward line.

“It’s nearly 20 years since I togged out for Bundoran seniors. I was only 15, three or four months from my 16th birthday that I togged out for the seniors.”

He had played for his home club all the way up through the age groups and was involved with county development squads from U-16 to U-21.

“I think it was the Ted Webb team that was going when we were playing U-16. There are not many great memories. We didn’t win many games back then. I suppose playing an U-16 game for Donegal before a National League game against Dublin in Parnell Park was probably one of the better memories from underage.

“And then playing an U-16B final against Kilcar. It was a big thing for us at the time. We lost an U-21B around that time as well.

“We represented Donegal in Feile in Clare in 1999 and we also played an U-14A final that year, losing by a point to Four Masters,” said Christy, who mentioned his dad, the late Seamus O'Reilly, and Dominic Hoey as being massive influences on his career.

“I suppose our greatest success came with the seniors in later years. I think we were in four Intermediate Championship finals and one Ulster club final. We would have won two and lost two.

“We were chatting about it not that long ago. There was only myself, Shane McGowan and James (Christy’s brother) who started in all four finals. We are probably the three that have been around the longest. Tommy Hourihane would have played in most of them too but I think he missed 2010; he was away on his honeymoon.

“The run in Ulster (in the club intermediate championship) probably would have been the highlight over those years along with promotion to Division One of the league.

“I remember playing, I think it was 2009, we won a play-off against Downings to stay in Division Three. Then we won the Intermediate Championship and went to Division Two the next year. It was a big turnaround there.

“That was a kind of defining point for us as a club and in my career.

“Then from 2010 to 2015 we went into Division One and senior championship and Ulster club final. So I would say they were the best five years, from 2010 to 2015.”

After being up and down to senior level, Bundoran began to get established in the top group.

“They are getting to the stage now where they are established. They haven’t broke into what you would call the top four of Eunans, Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and Glenties, but I would see them as not too far off the best of the rest after that,” said Keaney.

“We put Gaoth Dobhair to the pin of their collar last year but got absolutely tanked the year before, so it is hard to know. Did they take us for granted or have Bundoran improved?”

But what remains to be seen is, have they learned from recent years?

“I remember when we first came up to senior championship, we drew Glenswilly, St Michaels, Kilcar for a couple of years running and we took some tight tankings. I don’t think any team would tank us now, to be honest.

“Even in the league there, we can be holding our own and are not too far away. You might lose the odd game for four, five or six points, but we have established ourselves as being a senior team.

“Having watched them (Bundoran) at the weekend, I think we have work to do but I think teams will also want to avoid us,” he says, quickly adding: “It will be interesting to see how they get on against Ballyshannon (in the Regional League) on Friday evening.”

The sides meet in a rare local derby, the last meeting being in 2015 in the Intermediate championship semi-final when a late Jamie Brennan point decided the issue.

Christy remembers that game very well as he had missed most of the league with an injury and was slotted in at wing half-back, an unusual position, well away from his usual full-forward role.

“I had been injured for about 14 weeks and hadn’t played any league. I don’t know why but he (manager Brian Gavigan) played me wing-back and played Shane McGowan full-forward.

“To be honest, looking back, we should have been beat. We often talk about it. I haven’t seen too many men over the years get the better of James but Seamus Kane gave him a torrid time that day. He nearly beat us on his own. Jamie (Brennan) popped up in the dying minutes to get the winner. They should have been out of sight at that stage.

“To go on then to the final. I will never forget that final in 2015. I don’t think I ever witnessed a bunch of players leaving a dressing room with as much aggression and guts to get out. They didn’t want to let us out for a while so we just burst out and the memory stuck with me for a long time.

“There was no way we were losing that day,” said Keaney.

After the high of 2015, Keaney continued playing senior but come 2017, the commute to work and planning to get married as well as an injury saw him cut back and in the last couple of years he played mostly at reserve level.

Christy had planned to get back full tilt at senior level but had a three month stint in England from work and that along with the travel and getting married last September he decided to pack it in for the year in July.

“I wanted to get the wedding out of the way and was preparing to attack it again this year. I had lost a stone and a half and was out doing a run that I hadn’t done in maybe five years.

“I kinda got to the stage where I had messed around for a few years and I was 35 there in March, so I said I hadn’t many years left to play or to win a championship.

“Dad (Joe) was also pushing me saying I would regret these couple of years in 10 years time if I didn’t play. It was due to that, I said he was right,” said Keaney, who didn’t want to look back with any regrets. He also said that fellow Bundoran teammate Shane McGowan, who he was still travelling to work with, was also pushing him on.

“I was getting into it and I was getting to the stage where I was enjoying it, whereas for the last five years it was a nightmare. I wouldn’t have been the best trainer over the years and I definitely wouldn’t have had a good diet.

“But this year I had Shane pushing me on and I had broken through that barrier. I was going out and able to do it and enjoy it.”

Ironic

“Initially the fear was that my illness was related to the hard training. We do 12 hour shifts, 12 hour days and then 12 hour nights and switch about. And people were saying maybe you are doing too much with the training and driving and working and might not be getting enough sleep.

“But we found out in the hospital that it was not related,” he said, adding that it was actually a positive that he had been training and was physically in good shape. “That will always stand to you.”

Looking forward to the opening championship game against St Eunan’s, I reminded him of the league game in recent years that should have gone Bundoran’s way, especially after his own individual scoring exploits.

“I remember that game well. 2016 I think it was. It was 6-7 to 4-14, 25 points to 26. I got 4-3, Paul Brennan got 2-2 and Alan Russell got the other point.

“I can’t remember who was refereeing but I remember with about a minute to go in injury time I got the ball about 20 yards out to put us three points up. I took the shot but my man pulled me back and the ball went wide. The referee had the whistle in his mouth, but he didn’t blow and he came over afterwards to apologise.

“They went up the field and got the goal to win it.

“Believe it or not, St Eunans and St Michaels are the only two teams that Bundoran have never beaten.”

And is this opening round a chance for Bundoran to put the record straight against St Eunan’s?

“Given the situation with the Covid and so on, you don’t really know what form teams are in; what way teams will be prepared. They are probably keeping their cards close to their chest.

“If I was to pick a team to win the championship, it would probably be Glenties. I hear they are going well and they played Corofin on Saturday night in MacCumhaill Park.

“Bundoran v St Eunan’s; I’d like to see Bundoran win obviously but I suppose the record says otherwise. Termon second day out, you would expect to defeat them.

“If you look at the two groups, you have St Eunans and Gaoth Dobhair as potential opponents. We have been unlucky to draw Gaoth Dobhair in the last couple of years in the quarter-finals so you would be hoping for a bit of luck and you might avoid them this time around. Our bad luck has to run out some time.

“If they did that they could win three out of four and that would give them a great chance of getting a home draw in the quarter-finals.

“Against St Eunan’s, I'd be looking to go out and win the game, given it’s a home game but given that they are a top top team it is definitely important that we don't take a heavy beating as scoring difference could be a factor when it comes to deciding the quarter-finals,” said Keaney, who feels the hardest draw that Bundoran could get after the first two, apart from Gaoth Dobhair, would be Glenswilly.

And will he be there as a spectator?

“I will be at them all. The manager (Terry McCann) had mentioned a couple of weeks ago that I might get involved on the line, but I didn’t give him any commitment. And in the meantime I have been in Dublin for a check-up and I kinda left it. I don’t think I would have any interest now in going down and being involved on the sideline.

“I am going to try and enjoy it as a spectator. I love analysing games.”

Before the championship though, there will be the clash with local rivals, Aodh Ruadh in Fr Tierney Park this Friday evening.

“It’s a funny situation. 2015 was the first time they had played in something like 20 years. I remember playing Ballyshannon once in a challenge match in Bundoran 12 or 13 years ago. Given the fact we are preparing for championship and have a local derby against a team you haven’t played that often, there is no better preparation. Regardless of it being a Regional League, I don’t think any team is going to want to lose. Every team will be hoping to lay down a marker for a year.

“It’s unusual watching that given you have family on the Ballyshannon side playing (Aodh Ruadh captain Johnny Gethins) and probably another cousin, Oisin Walsh, playing for Bundoran. But it will be strange to have no Keaney involved.”

The local rivalry was part of the conversation in recent weeks with the footballing cousins together at the wake of their grandfather, Gerry Moohan.

He says that in times past there would have been a feisty atmosphere between players from the town but in recent times the lads get on well. “But I can’t see anybody holding back on Friday evening.”

But while the return of football will be welcomed in the Keaney household and memories of a Gaelic Life All-Star in 2015 still held in high regard, it is the personal health and happiness of family which will be uppermost in Christy’s mind for the foreseeable future.