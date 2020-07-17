Aodh Ruadh win local battle as 14-man Bundoran go down fighting

Aodh Ruadh won the local derby thanks to a good second half display in a very entertaining game at Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon

Aodh Ruadh 3-13

Bundoran 2-11

Bundoran got off to a whirlwind start with Mikey McEniff in to find the net after 17 seconds. He seemed to scuff his shot but it got past Peter Boyle.

Oisin Rooney won two frees for Philip Patton to cut the lead to two points. But then Bundoran probably should have had a second goal as Niall Carr was in. He was tugged and Jimmy White blew for free just a second before Carr planted the ball in the net. From the free Cian McEniff pointed.

David Dolan and Oisin Rooney combined for Philip Patton to get another Aodh Ruadh point on 10 minutes and two minutes later Bundoran were down to 14. Ciaran McCaughey was black carded after a third man tackle on Johnny Gallagher. He seemed to react to the award and Jimmy White then produced a red.

However, from this point to the half-time break Bundoran were by far the better side, finding space at will.

They added the next four points from Alan Russell (after a great 60m run from Paul Brennan), Cian McEniff (free), McEniff from play and Oisin Walsh after another long run.

Two minutes from the break the other half-back James Steward added Bundoran's sixth point.

David Dolan had a goal chance for Aodh Ruadh but blazed just over, but the other end the Aodh Ruadh goal had another let off as Mikey McEniff saw his effort tipped on to the bar by Peter Boyle, but corner-back Shane Carr was on hand to fire over.

Just before the half-time whistle Johnny Gethins had the last score to leave it Aodh Ruadh 0-6, Bundoran 1-7 at the break.

While Alan Russell had the opening point of the second half inside a minute, Nathan Boyle hit back. The fat was in the fire after 34 minutes when a Nathan Boyle effort for a point dropped short and Ashley Mulhern fumbled. Eamonn McGrath was in quickly and managed to fist to the net while sitting on the ground.

Alan Russell replied from a free but two David Dolan points and a Philip Patton free had Aodh Ruadh ahead for the first time.

It got better on 42 minutes when a Nathan Boyle effort for a point seemed to drift and David Dolan won possession and was fouled as he went for goal with Jimmy White spreading his arms for a penalty.

From the spot Philip Patton found the top corner. A minute later Nathan Boyle landed the point of the game from fully 55m. Just before the second half water break Oisin Walsh, outstanding for Realt na Mara, got forward again and was denied a goal by a finger tip save from Peter Boyle.

Walsh was involved again as he created the opening and Niall Carr hit Bundoran's second goal go cut the deficit to a point.

A third goal from David Dolan after an effort from Diarmaid McInerney came off the angle of post and crossbar put Aodh Ruadh 3-11 to 2-11 ahead and they held out despite Bundoran have another two half goal chances in the closing stages.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Calum O'Halloran, Sean Taylor, Michael McKenna; Eddie Lynch, Johnny Gallagher, Conor Patton; Damien Cleary, Eamonn McGrath; David Dolan, Philip Patton, Nathan Boyle; Johnny Gethins, Oisin Rooney, Ryan Granaghan.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Adam Gallagher, Peter McGonigle, Shane Carr; James Steward, Paul Brennan, Oisin Walsh; Mikey McEniff, Ciaran McCaughey; Timmy Govorov, Alan Russell, Niall Carr; Dara Hoey, Cian McEniff, Shane McGowan.