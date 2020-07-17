Contact

Naomh Brid get rare win over Four Masters in first game in Regional League

Callum Gallagher . . . on song for Naomh Brid

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Naomh Brid won the bragging rights after having a big win in Tirconaill Park over Four Masters in the opening round of the Regional League.

Four Masters 0-5
Naomh Brid 0-11

It isn’t often Naomh Brid beat their neighbours in competitive football, but they were certainly worthy winners of this free-ridden encounter in Tir Conaill Park.
They were fitter, faster and more accurate in front of the posts in at times feisty tie where Callum Gallagher struck six sublime frees with the outside of his boot.
Callum, his brother Ross along with Darragh and Ryan Brogan were all key figures for the Ballintra boys who pulled clear from their sluggish opponents in the third quarter.
Masters had some new faces up front but will be disappointed with their 23 fouls to their opponents 14 as their discipline let them down.
The winners led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break with Callum Gallagher and Darragh Brogan on target, with Matthew McKenna and David Quinn replying for the losers who missed two goal chances from corner forwards Cian Hegarty and Cillian Faulkner.
But the winners pulled clear after the break and were spurred by an early point from sub Eoin Quinn that was clearly wide, while hapless Masters missed a penalty to add to their woes.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan, Leo McHugh, Brian Fagan; Jamie Crawford, Dylan Kennedy, Aaron McCrea; Oisin Reid, Kevin McBrearty; Matthew McKenna (0-1), Caolan Loughney, Neil Ward; Cian Hegarty (0-1), David Quinn (0-3,2f), Cillian Faulkner. Subs; Cathal Feeney for Neil Ward (49), Thomas McGowan for Matthew McKenna (53), Eoin Curley for Caolan Loughney (57)

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Sean Gormley, Ross Gallagher, Jamie Timoney; Eoin McGarrigle, Sean Burgess, Ryan O’Leary; Pauric Gormley, Callum Gallagher (0-6,6f); Liam Duffy, Darragh Brogan (0-1), Gary McCafferty, Conor McNulty, Declan McCafferty (0-1), Ryan Brogan (0-1,f).
Subs Eoin Quinn (0-1) for Conor McNulty (h-time), Billy Harron for Gary McCafferty (h-time), Thomas Gallagher for Pauric Gormley (45), Eoin Rushe for Declan McCafferty (54)

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)

