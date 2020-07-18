Goals make difference as Kilcar sharpshooters too strong for Killybegs in Towney

Kilcar proved much too strong for Killybegs in the Regional League at Towney on Saturday.

Kilcar 3-9

Killybegs 0-9

The nine point margin didn't flatter the home side who were very sharp with Andrew McClean and Patrick McBrearty particularly impressive.

Killybegs lacked a cutting edge up front and relied almost totally on Hugh McFadden for scores.

On a perfect evening for football with a healthy attendance present, Kilcar got off to the perfect start with two goals inside 10 minutes. Andrew McClean was almost in but Kevin Martin saved on five minutes but seconds later McClean made another break and set up Patrick McBrearty to fire home.

With just over nine minutes on the clock Conor Doherty did well and set up Stephen McBrearty for a second three pointer.

By the 18th minute Kilcar had added four points from Stephen McBrearty, Mark McHugh, Stephen McBrearty again and Andrew McClean.

There was a comical moment on 22 minutes when Killybegs mentor Rory Gallagher was ticked off by referee Enda McFeely after Gallagher shouted "first free we got". Paul Cunningham had won the free and Hugh McFadden had the first point for the Fishermen.

Matthew McClean cancelled that score with a good effort and Patrick McBrearty pointed after Conor Doherty was fouled to stretch the lead to 2-6 to 0-1, before a late rally saw Hugh McFadden hit four points.

Kilcar had another goal chance on 29 minutes when Ryan McHugh broke clear and found Eoin McHugh on his shoulder but his goal bound effort was deflected onto the crossbar to deny him.

Half-time: Kilcar 2-6, Killybegs 0-5.

When Hugh McFadden fired over the first point of the second half from a free there was hope for Killybegs but three points in three minutes between the 37th and 40th minutes from Patrick McBrearty (2) and Matthew McClean had Kilcar in control.

Despite a great block from Eoin McHugh on Hugh McFadden, Jack McSharry became the second Killybegs scorer on 41 minutes and McFadden added another when he won a free himself two minutes later.

Ryan McHugh forced Kevin Martin into a great save before the third Kilcar goal arrived on 51 minutes, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty involved before Mark McHugh finished to the net.

As the game trundled to the finish Shaun Gorrell had the final point for Killybegs while Eoin McHugh, outstanding during the game, had to be helped off after going down injured with what looked a hamstring injury.

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Barry McGinley, Brian O'Donnell, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Ryan McHugh, Ryan McShane; Ciaran McGinley, Eoin McHugh; Conor Doherty, Andrew McClean (0-1), Stephen McBrearty (1-2); Matthew McClean (0-2), Patrick McBrearty (1-3,1f), Mark McHugh (1-1). Subs: Odhran Doogan, Mark Sweeney and Darragh O'Donnell for Ciaran McGinley, Conor Doherty and Ryan McShane, all 53.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Niall Campbell; Seamus Og Byrne, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Jon Ban Gallagher; Hugh McFadden (0-7,4f), Evan Broderick; Ryan Cunningham, Jack McSharry (0-1), Michael Statham; Ryan Carr, Paul Cunningham, Daniel Breslin. Subs: Shaun Gorrell (0-1) for P Cunningham 43; Shaun Kelly for D Breslin 52.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)