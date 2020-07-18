Football returns from lockdown on a busy day of action in Donegal

Football returned from lockdown after a four-month lay-off with a host of games played across Donegal on Saturday.

Teams have been playing friendlies at adult and underage level, but the first competitive games took place today.

In the Ulster Senior League, a brilliant goal from Ryan Rainey was one of the big talking points as Bonagee United and Finn Harps Reserves drew 1-1 at Dry Arch Park.

Rainey's strike on 15 minutes put Jason Gibson's team in front, and it was a lead they held until late in the game before Benny Igueihon equalised for Harps on 83.

A good result this for Harps and earlier in the day, Ollie Horgan's League of Ireland side warmed up for their return to action with a 1-0 friendly win over Cliftonville at Finn Park.

Meanwhile in the Donegal League, Cappry Rovers Reserves are the new leaders in the Saturday League Division Two after recording a 5-1 win over Drumbar.

Ronan Carlin hit a hat-trick for the Twin Towns outfit and the other goals came from Leo Gallagher and Karl McGlynn.

The result puts Cappry a point ahead of Drumkeen and Cappry have played a game less.

In another important game, Dunlewey Celtic's promotion hopes were boosted by a 1-0 win over Ballybofey United. Lorcan Gallagher scored the winner ten minutes into the second half at Glentornan Park.

In Division One of the Saturday League, Oldtown Celtic are up to second thanks to a 6-2 victory away to Fintown Harps.

Pajo Rafferty was on the mark for Glencar Celtic in a 1-0 win over Kildrum Tigers in Rathmullan.

And there was an important win for Glenea United who beat Keadue Rovers 2-0 with goals from Neil McGeever and Nathan O'Brien.

On Sunday, the games continue with Cockhill Celtic hosting Letterkenny Rovers in the Ulster Senior League.

There are games too in all three divisions of the Donegal League with Cappry Rovers and Cranford getting the action underway with an early 12 noon kick-off in the Premier Division.