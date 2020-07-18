Ardara need last gasp point to share the honours with Naomh Columba in Pairc na nGael

Lorcan O’Donnell landed a last gasp point to salvage a draw for Ardara in a spirited encounter with neighbours at the scenic Pairc na nGael in the 62nd minute.

Naomh Columba 0-11

Ardara 2-5

On balance it was probably a fair result, although youthful Glen looked to have snatched victory when wing-back David O’Donnell lofted over a great point that was greeted with a Glen roar that could be heard on Slieve League.

And Glen had a chance to snatch victory again, but the outstanding Aaron Doherty’s shot fell just short and was fielded by Ardara sub Conor Classon deep in the square.

Referee Shane Toolan, who had a busy time ticking players, then called time on an absorbing encounter.

The home side had trailed for long periods after a bright opening when they took the game to Ardara playing into a stiffish breeze in the opening quarter.

But two sucker punch goals in the space of three minutes from Ardara’s enigmatic Stefan Boyle (a penalty) and Gareth Concarr from play pushed Ardara to a 2-2 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Glen began brightly and Aaron Doherty’s two pointed frees gave them quite a fillip by the 8th minute.

Lorcan O’Donnell got Ardara off the mark in the 8th minute but Doherty and Ryan Gillespie stretched Glen’s lead to 0-4 to 0-1 by the 13th minute with O’DoNnell making it 0-4 to 0-2 seven minutes from the break.

Then all changed utterly as Glen’s Kieran McBrearty was ruled to have held wily veteran Gareth Concarr in the square and Stefan Boyle sublimely converted the resultant penalty.

It got even better for Ardara three minutes later when Paddy McGrath and Matthew Sweeney combined to send Concarr through and he lashed low and hard past Glen keeper Gerry McGill to the net.

The inevitable Aaron Doherty then left a goal in it with a Glen point.

Ardara looked sharper on the resumption even though they lost the sin-binned Joe Melly to a black card.

Doherty was again on target, but Boyle responded for Ardara with a corker into the breeze to restore the goal advantage.

And he extended the lead by 2-4 to 0-6 midway through the half.

But that was their last score until O’Donnell’s injury time equaliser as Glen, inspired by midfielder Fionn Gallagher and Doherty’s accuracy ate into the lead to set up a frenetic finish.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Kieran McBrearty, Philip Doherty, Philip McNern; David O’Donnell (0-1), Michael Maguire, Pauric Ward; Fionn Gallagher, Kevin McNern; Ronan Gillespie, Aaron Doherty (0-7,5f), Ryan McNern, Ryan Gillespie (0-2), Lanty Molloy (0-1), Paul O’Hare. Subs; Paddy Byrne for Ryan McNern (46), Pauric Cunningham for Lanty Molloy (54)

ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Johnny McHugh, Declan Gavigan, Joe Melly; Paddy McGrath, Matthew Maher, Martin Sweeney; John Ross Molloy, Robbie Adair, Jack Brennan, Kevin Whyte, Lorcan O’Donnell (0-3); Gareth Concarr (1-0), Tomas Boyle, Stefan Boyle (1-2,pen). Subs: Shane Whyte for Matthew Maher (15), Tony Harkin for Kevin Whyte (20) Conor Classon for Robbie Adair, Danny Walsh for Jack Brennan (h-time), C J Molloy for Gareth Concarr (53)

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)