Gerry McGill makes the trip from Carlow once more to help out Naomh Columba

It’s a long way from Carlow to the splendid setting of Pairc na nGael.

But ex-Donegal keeper Gerry McGill does not mind it in the least when he answered the call to help out his native heath last year.

With regular keeper Shane O’Gara injured, Gerry stood in the nets for the first time for his home club in 17 years in the Intermediate championship against St Nauls.

Gerry was on the Donegal squad in the early Noughties, but the Carlow college principal still gets a big kick out of lining out for Glen.

“I was playing with the Donegal Masters last year and the boys asked me if I would consider coming back up home to play so at my age you try and play as long as you can.

“I am going on 42 this year and it is good to be back playing with a good young team, but I am taking up the average age a bit.

“Shane O’Gara is carrying an injury and Pauric O’Donnell played a good bit last year, but it’s hard to be playing and managing.

“I was delighted to be asked”.

He added: “I was doing a bit of coaching down in Carlow but it is great to play.

“There is a group in Dublin and I go training with them and I am involved in coaching in Carlow with Eire Og.

“I am principal in Tyndal College but nothing beats coming here on a sunny evening playing Ardara before your own people.

“That is first game I have played here in 17 years and that is a long time but it is great to get back”.

Gerry admitted that Glen had a “disappointing six or seven minutes spell” when Ardara hit them for two goals.

“The penalty was maybe a bit soft and they got inside us for the other one, but we battled back well and Ardara are no bad side.

“Aaron Doherty is a fine player and I thought young Paul O’Hare was outstanding and Ronan and Ryan Gillespie were also good.

“And Michael Maguire held it together well for us for long periods and for me Fionn Gallagher was outstanding”.

And then he was heading home for a shower to his mother and then a five-hour trip to Carlow.

And that is surely dedication!