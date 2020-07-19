MacCUmhaills get season up and running with win over neighbours Glenfin

Sean MacCumhaills got Paul Rouse’s tenure as manager off and running with a derby win over Glenfin on Friday evening.

Sean Mac Cumhaills 0-14

Glenfin 0-10

Rouse and Seosamh Mac Ceallabhuí have taken charge of the Twin Towns team for 2020 and their campaign belatedly got underway in the new Regional League.

In strange surroundings against a backdrop of vast, empty concrete terracing with only 200 people in total - including the players - permitted into Sean MacCumhaill Park due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, an eerie atmosphere greeted the participants.

That fed onto the pitch and it took some time for the game to come to life.

It was MacCumhaills who made most of the early running with Donegal ace Oisin Gallen clipping over a couple of points in the opening stages.

Chad McSorely, who posted the game’s first point, and midfielder Padhraic Patton weighed in as MacCumhaills led 0-4 to 0-1 by the tenth minute.

John Harkin and Gerard Ward (free) had Glenfin on their coat tails, but Gallen and Jamie Keegan arched over splendid scoopers to keep MacCumhaills in control.

The tide briefly changed late in the first half when Glenfin hit three in a row, via Gavin McDermott, Ward and Ciaran Brady to take the lead for the first time.

Brady eyed up a goal as he tore in, but his chipped effort was over the black spot.

The lead was short-lived as Nathan Gavigan levelled before the break and the teams were level, 0-7 apiece, at half-time.

It was the 47th minute before Glenfin registered again.

By then, Luke Gavigan, Gary Wilson and Steven O’Reilly had MacCumhaills in command.

Ward and Carl McGlynn brought Glenfin closer once more, but Gallen sparked the life back into the home side again with a neat score.

Keegan, who had an excellent outing for the home team, widened the margin and Gallen tucked over a free.

Darren O’Leary, on as a sub, cannoned a powerful effort against the goal frame, but O’Leary added his side’s final point to seal a four-point win.

Sean Mac Cumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Christopher Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin, Martin Gallagher; Gary Wilson (0-1), Luke Gavigan (0-1), Gavin Gallagher; Nathan Gavigan (0-1), Padhraic Patton (0-1); Chad McSorley (0-2), Jamie Keegan (0-2), Aaron Kelly; Martin O’Reilly, Oisin Gallen (0-4, 2m), Steven O’Reilly (0-1). Subs: Ryan Finn for M.O’Reilly (half-time), Darren O’Leary (0-1) for McSorley (55), Michael Lynch for Finn (55), Carl Dunnion for S.O’Reilly (58).

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, Ross Marley, Gary Herron; Odhrán McGlynn (0-1), Gavin McDermott (0-1), John Harkin (0-1); Frank McGlynn, Stephen Ward; Eoin Donnellan, Gerard Ward (0-5, 4f), Carl McGlynn (0-1); Kyle O’Meara, Jason Morrow, Ciaran Brady (0-1). Subs: Daniel McGlynn for Brady (36), Darren Marley for McDermott (43), Ronan Carolan for O’Meara (49), Gary Dorrian for Donnellan (55).

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).

