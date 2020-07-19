Gaoth Dobhair have it their own way in one-sided affair against Cloughaneely

Gaoth Dobhair had it their own way in Magheragallon on Friday evening as they easily overcame neighbours Cloughaneely in the opening game of the Regional League.

Gaoth Dobhair 4-15

Cloughaneely 0-7

The home side had 2-2 on the board inside 11 minutes to no score from the opposition. Eamonn Collum opened the scoring with a goal and Kevin Cassidy added a second while new recruit Michael Lynch and Odhrán Mac Niallais had points.

After that there was no way back for Cloughaneely and Gaoth Dobhair kept the scoreboard ticking throughout with further goals from Naoise Ó Baoill and Ethan Harkin.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Eamon McGee, Neil McGee, Gary McFadden; Niall Friel, Donal McBride, Neasan Mac Giolla Bhride; Dáire Ó Baoill, Michael Lynch (0-1); Eamonn Collum (1-1), Odhrán Mac Niallais (0-4,3f), Naoise Ó Baoill (1-2); Gavin McBride (0-1), Kevin Cassidy (1-1), Ethan Harkin (1-3). Subs: Liam Wiggins for Friel 25; Michael Carroll (0-1) for D McBride 37; Eoghan De Burca for N McGee 41; Aiden Breathnach for Wiggins 44; Noel Kelly (0-1) for G McBride 47.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McCafferty (0-1,'45'); Neil Kelly, Cian McFadden, Noel Sweeney; Kevin Mulhern, Mark Harley, Sean Geaney; Jason McGee, Martin Maguire (0-2); Ciaran Scanlon, John Fitzgerald (0-1), Shaun Curran (0-1,f); Shaun Maguire (0-1), Paul Sweeney, John McGarvey. Subs: Darren McGeever (0-1) and Ciaran McGeady for N Kelly and Geaney 25; Conor Coyle for S McGarvey 27; Killian Gallagher for J McGarvey 28.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunans)