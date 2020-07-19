Glenswilly hold on to overcome Milford at Moyle View Park on Saturday evening

Contact
Michael Murphy fires home the opening goal for Glenswilly
Glenswilly were made fight all the way by Milford but they prevailed in the end.
Milford 1-13
Glenswilly 3-12
The game was marred by an injury to Shane McDevitt early in the second half which necessitated close on 10 minutes of added time to that period.
Milford had the margin down to two points in added time but were unable to get any closer as a late goal from Shaun Wogan gave the scoreboard a healthier look from a Glenswilly viewpoint.
Michael Murphy struck early for Glenswilly's first goal and the Glen men led by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.
A second Glenswilly goal from Leon Kelly early in the second half put them in control but Cathal McGettigan gave Milford hope with seven minutes left.
However, it was not enough as Glenswilly closed out the game.
MILFORD: Sean Gallagher; Paddy Ferry, Sean Black, TJ Evesson; Ryan McMahon (0-1), Ronan Docherty, Gavin Grier (0-1); Rory O'Donnell (0-1), Lorcan Friel; Christopher Barrett (0-1), Luke Barrett (0-2), Martin Doyle; Conor McHugh (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (1-5), Matthew McLaughlin (0-1). Subs: Dylan Dorrian for Ferry ht; Pauric Curley for Doyle 53.
GLENSWILLY: Frank Carberry; Eamonn Ward, Mark McAteer, Cormac Callaghan; Keelan Carberry, Ruairi Crawford, Sean Gallagher; Leon Kelly (1-0), Shaun Wogan (1-1); Kealan Dunleavy (0-3), Caoimhinn Marley (0-1), Gary McFadden (0-3,1f); Caolan Kelly (0-1), Michael Murphy (1-2,2f), Shane McDevitt (0-1). Subs: Jack Gallagher for S Gallagher ht; Oisin Crawford for McDevitt 42; Conor McGinty for K Carbery, Ryan Diver for Dunleavy, both 69.
REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) provides funding to help local authorities carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.