Glenswilly hold on to overcome Milford at Moyle View Park on Saturday evening

Michael Murphy fires home the opening goal for Glenswilly

Glenswilly were made fight all the way by Milford but they prevailed in the end.

Milford 1-13
Glenswilly 3-12
The game was marred by an injury to Shane McDevitt early in the second half which necessitated close on 10 minutes of added time to that period.
Milford had the margin down to two points in added time but were unable to get any closer as a late goal from Shaun Wogan gave the scoreboard a healthier look from a Glenswilly viewpoint.
Michael Murphy struck early for Glenswilly's first goal and the Glen men led by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.
A second Glenswilly goal from Leon Kelly early in the second half put them in control but Cathal McGettigan gave Milford hope with seven minutes left.
However, it was not enough as Glenswilly closed out the game.

MILFORD: Sean Gallagher; Paddy Ferry, Sean Black, TJ Evesson; Ryan McMahon (0-1), Ronan Docherty, Gavin Grier (0-1); Rory O'Donnell (0-1), Lorcan Friel; Christopher Barrett (0-1), Luke Barrett (0-2), Martin Doyle; Conor McHugh (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (1-5), Matthew McLaughlin (0-1). Subs: Dylan Dorrian for Ferry ht; Pauric Curley for Doyle 53.
GLENSWILLY: Frank Carberry; Eamonn Ward, Mark McAteer, Cormac Callaghan; Keelan Carberry, Ruairi Crawford, Sean Gallagher; Leon Kelly (1-0), Shaun Wogan (1-1); Kealan Dunleavy (0-3), Caoimhinn Marley (0-1), Gary McFadden (0-3,1f); Caolan Kelly (0-1), Michael Murphy (1-2,2f), Shane McDevitt (0-1). Subs: Jack Gallagher for S Gallagher ht; Oisin Crawford for McDevitt 42; Conor McGinty for K Carbery, Ryan Diver for Dunleavy, both 69.
REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)

