GAA fixtures for coming week in Donegal - full schedule of games

There is another full schedule of league games planned for Donegal this week and next weekend

Here is the list

Divisional League Div 1 Section A

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 3), Milford V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 3), Downings V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 2), Glenswilly V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Termon, (Round 2), Termon V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 2), Cloughaneely V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 1 Section B

Thu, 23 Jul, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 2), Killybegs V Naomh Columba 20:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Ardara, (Round 2), Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Ardara, (Round 2), Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 2), Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 2), Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 2), Glenfin V St Eunan's 15:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: Brendan Callaghan

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 2), Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 00:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 00:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section A

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 2), Naomh Brd V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 2), Robert Emmets V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section A RESERVE

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Naomh Brd 20:00, Ref: Joe Doherty

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 2), Burt V Malin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 2), Urris V Carndonagh 20:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 19:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Malin 19:30, Ref: Sean Mc Daid

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 2), Urris V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 2), Burt V Malin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group C

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 2), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: The Banks, (Round 2), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 2), Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: Don Langan

Tue, 21 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: The Banks, (Round 2), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 2), Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Setanta 19:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip grp b

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 2), Carndonagh V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Fri, 24 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 2), Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Setanta, (Round 2), Setanta V Burt 15:30, Ref: TBC