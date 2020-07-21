Talented young sports star Cliodhna Patton wins at Barnhill

She's a talented GAA and soccer player, and now Cliodhna Patton is grabbing the headlines for her exploits on the golf course.

The young Letterkenny teenager was the winner of the Ladies Club Competition recently at Letterkenny Golf Club.

Cliodhna, who plays GAA with Letterkenny Gaels and soccer with Bonagee United, shot a fine 35 points to take the honours at Barnhill. A daughter of Seamus and Katrina Patton, Cliodhna is definitely a player with a bright future.

Here's this week's Letterkenny Ladies Golf round-up:

18 Hole competitions are ongoing every Tuesday and Thursday so plenty of opportunities to get 3 cards submitted to be eligible to play on Lady Captain’s Day which isn’t too far away now and takes place on Saturday 8th August.

Full details of events will be emailed to members and posted on Facebook and in the ladies locker room in the coming days.

Recent competition winners as follows:

Club Competition on Tuesday 7th July sponsored by Elaine & Paul Taylor was won by Veronica McAteer 33pts. Runner-Up Sandra McMonagle 32pts.(bot), 3rd Margaret Harvey 32pts.(bot), 4th Maria McGill 32pts.(bot) Front 9 Anne Flannery 21pts. Back 9 Tracy Spence 16pts.



Club Competition on Thursday 9th July sponsored by Evelyn O’Malley and Mary Gallagher.

Back 9 Triona Daly 16pts. Front 9 Eileen Williamson 19pts. 4th Vera Kearney 32 pts.(bot) 3rd Mary Beth McBrearty 32 pts.(bot) Runner-Up Catherine Cooke-Harkin 34pts. Winner Cliodhna Patton 35pts.

Fantastic to see another junior girl coming through winning her first Ladies Competition. Cliodhna of course has an excellent golfing pedigree, dad Seamus and brother Jack both Category 1 players but looks like these guys will have to share the limelight as I expect to be reporting many more winning scores from Cliodhna over the remainder of the season and in the years ahead.

Upcoming events: Tuesday 28th July Club Competition sponsored by Arena 7 and Thursday 30th July Club Competition sponsored by Catherine Cooke Harkin and Anne Flannery.

There will also be an Open Competition on Sunday Aug 2nd sponsored by Gilroy Tiles - this is part of the mini open being run over the bank holiday weekend.

Cliodhna Patton (left) winner of a recent ladies competition in Barnhill pictured with Lady Captain Celine Markey and Catherine Cooke Harkin who was runner-up