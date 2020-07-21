Contact

Full list of Donegal GAA Club games with referees for coming week

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Full list of GAA fixtures for coming week


Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Sat, 25 Jul, Milford V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Greg McGroary
Sat, 25 Jul, St Michael's V Cloughaneely 19:30, Mark Dorrian
Sun, 26 Jul, Downings V Glenswilly 19:30, Seamus Mc Gonagle

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Tue, 28 Jul, Termon V Downings 19:30, Leo Devenney
Tue, 28 Jul, Cloughaneely V Milford 19:30, Michael Connolly
Tue, 28 Jul, Glenswilly V St Michael's 19:30, Aidan Mc Aleer

Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Thu, 23 Jul, St Naul's V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Greg Mc Groary
Fri, 24 Jul, Killybegs V Naomh Columba 20:00, Marc Brown
Sun, 26 Jul, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 15:00, Shane Toolan
Sun, 26 Jul, Ardara V St Naul's 15:00, James O Conner

Divisional League DIV 1 Section B Reserve
Tue, 21 Jul, St Naul's V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Kenneth Byrne
Tue, 28 Jul, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:30, Paul Quinn
Tue, 28 Jul, Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ryan Walsh
Tue, 28 Jul, Ardara V St Naul's 19:30, Kevin Mc Ginley

Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Fri, 24 Jul, Convoy V Aodh Ruadh 19:15, Kevin Mc Ginley
Sun, 26 Jul, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Connie Doherty
Sun, 26 Jul, Glenfin V St Eunan's 15:30, Jimmy White

Divisional League Div 1 Section C Reserve
Tue, 21 Jul, St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Brendan Callaghan
Tue, 21 Jul, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:30, Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh
Fri, 24 Jul, Convoy V Aodh Ruadh 20:30, Mark Mc Glinchey
Tue, 28 Jul, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 00:00, Anthony Mc Callig

Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Sat, 25 Jul, Robert Emmets V Na Rossa 19:00, Eugene Mc Hale
Sat, 25 Jul, Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:00, Val Murray
Sat, 25 Jul, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 19:00, Kenneth Byrne

Divisional League Division 2 Section A Reserve
Tue, 21 Jul, Four Masters V Naomh Bríd 20:00, Joe Doherty
Tue, 28 Jul, Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:30, Pat Walsh

Divisional League Division 2 Group B
Fri, 24 Jul, Burt V Malin 19:30, Seamus Mc Gonagle
Fri, 24 Jul, Urris V Carndonagh 20:00, Dermot Mc Colgan
Sat, 25 Jul, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:00, Siobhan Coyle

Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 21 Jul, Buncrana V Burt 19:30, Clint Marron
Tue, 21 Jul, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Malin 19:30, Sean Mc Daid
Fri, 24 Jul, Urris V Carndonagh 18:30, Leo Devenney
Tue, 28 Jul, Burt V Malin 19:30, Clint Marron

Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Fri, 24 Jul, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, James Connors
Sat, 25 Jul, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Connie Doherty
Sun, 26 Jul, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Declan Callaghan

Divisional League Division 2 Section C Reserve
Tue, 21 Jul, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ciara Mc Feely
Tue, 28 Jul, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Mark Dorrian
Tue, 28 Jul, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Don Langan

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip
Fri, 24 Jul, Dungloe V Setanta 19:30, TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip grp b
Fri, 24 Jul, Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh 19:30, TBC
Sun, 26 Jul, Carndonagh V Four Masters 15:00, TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Fri, 24 Jul, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:30, TBC
Sun, 26 Jul, Setanta V Burt 15:30, TBC

